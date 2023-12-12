The Sacramento Kings are rumored to be a potential trade suitor for Toronto Raptors All-Star forward Pascal Siakam.

It is that time of the year once again when NBA fans flock to the trade machine as the league approaches the end of the calendar. This only signifies one thing: trade season is about to heat up. Among the hot commodities in the year's trade market is Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam. Several teams are reportedly interested in landing the All-Star big man. One of them is the Sacramento Kings.

Many view Sacramento as a potential buyer at the trade deadline this season as it looks to inch closer to its championship aspirations. The Kings finally broke a 16-year curse by winning 48 games en route to making their first playoff appearance since 2006. Despite losing in the first round, Sacramento has taken the momentum from its strong 2022-23 campaign. The team currently sits at 5th in the West standings with a 13-8 record.

Meanwhile, the Raptors could finally hit the reset button and start building around budding star Scottie Barnes. Doing so means parting ways with Siakam and OG Anunoby, both reported targets of many teams around the league, including the Kings. However, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported earlier this week that the Raptors are more likely to move Siakam.

The Kings could be in a bidding war with the Atlanta Hawks, who reportedly engaged in trade talks with the Raptors before the start of the 2023-24 NBA season, and the Indiana Pacers for Siakam's services. Charania specifically identified those three teams as “expected suitors” for the All-NBA forward.

If Sacramento wants to win the Pascal Siakam bidding war, here is a potential trade package the Kings can offer the Raptors ahead of the 2024 deadline.

Kings trade offer to Raptors for Pascal Siakam

Sacramento Kings receive: Pascal Siakam

Toronto Raptors receive: Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Davion Mitchell, 2026 1st round pick

From the Kings' perspective, this may hurt considering they are giving up a ton of depth to acquire Pascal Siakam. They basically lose two starters in Kevin Huerter and Harrison Barnes, a solid defensive piece off the bench in Davion Mitchell, and (at least) a future 1st round pick. But as seen in past star trades, that's typically the steep price teams need to pay to acquire an All-NBA talent like Siakam.

Nonetheless, trading for Siakam should be worth it. He alongside De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis would create a fearsome trio in the Western Conference. They could even contend for the best Big Three in the NBA.

Why Pascal Siakam trade makes sense for the Kings

At 29 years old, Pascal Siakam is very much still in the prime of his career. On the season, Siakam is averaging 20.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists, while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 75.0 percent from the freethrow line. His production and three-point efficiency (21.2 percent) has taken a dip this season. Nonetheless, he is still an experienced and all-around forward who can contribute on both sides of the floor.

Offensively, he is still a scoring threat on all three levels. He can finish around the basket and also thrive as a cutting target for Sabonis and Fox. He is also adept at scoring in the midrange and can knock down an occasional three-pointer or two. Likewise, he can also create his own shot in the post or off the dribble. Finally, Siakam is also capable of creating opportunities for his teammates. The 6-foot-8 forward has averaged 5.2 assists per game over the past four seasons.

On the other end, with presumably a lighter load on offense, the Kings should get the best version of Siakam as a defender. Siakam is incredibly active on the ball, especially if he isn't as exhausted on the offensive end. He has the length and versatility to switch and guard the one through four positions. Siakam also anticipates passing lanes well and is able to get deflections with his activity off the ball. He is a terrific help defender as well.

By losing Huerter and Barnes, the Kings could elevate Chris Duarte to a starting role and have sophomore Keegan Murray play his natural small forward position. Malik Monk keeps his Sixth Man role, as well. However, the Kings might need to find more backcourt depth with the loss of Mitchell.

Will the Raptors accept this trade?

The question now is, will Masai Ujiri accept this deal? Ujiri is known as a tough cookie to deal with, especially with trades. He will undoubtedly ask for Keegan Murray in any initial negotiations with the Kings. Ujiri could also ask for more additional draft compensation.

However, Sacramento has some leverage here. With the possibility of losing Siakam for nothing in the summer, Ujiri might have no other choice but to go with this package, which quite frankly, is more than enough for a star on an expiring contract.

Kevin Huerter is just 25 years old and could still fit within the Raptors' timeline. Likewise, he addresses Toronto's long-standing outside shooting woes.

Davion Mitchell, 25, is also a solid piece whom they could develop. While he doesn't address their three-point shooting problems, Mitchell is still one of the best and peskiest perimeter defenders in the league.

Finally, Harrison Barnes is a nice veteran to have to help guide Scottie Barnes in his development. The Raptors could also flip him for more assets, considering he is on a more-than-movable $18 million-a-year salary.