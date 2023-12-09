It's been two years since Tyrese Haliburton was traded to the Indiana Pacers, and he still hasn't forgotten about how the deal pissed him off

There may not be a more exciting and electric player in the NBA right now than Tyrese Haliburton, the Indiana Pacers point guard who is making the Seven Seconds or Less Phoenix Suns look like they were playing at a snail's pace… no, really, Indiana is averaging 104 possessions per game this season, compared to 95 possessions per game from the 2004-05 Suns. Not only is Haliburton pushing the Pacers to play at an ungodly pace, he's doing so while possessing one of the best assist-to-turnover ratios you could imagine (12.1 assists to only 2.2 turnovers per game) and remaining one of the league's most efficient scorers (26.9 points per game on absolutely bonkers 52-44-88 shooting splits). And somehow, the Sacramento Kings decided to trade Tyrese Haliburton during only his second season in the league.

It's easy to look at this trade now and come to the conclusion that the Kings didn't totally understand what Tyrese Haliburton's ceiling was. After all, hindsight is 20/20. But the fact of the matter is, this isn't peak Haliburton. He's only 23 years old and will seemingly only get better with more time and reps with his teammates. This trade will only continue look worse and worse for the Kings — unless De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis become the 2020's version of Malone and Stockton. And maybe that will be enough satisfaction for Haliburton, who recently shared that he was “pissed” when he found out he was being dealt.

"Me, Buddy [Hield] and Tristan [Thompson], we got traded together. I was distraught on that plane ride cuz I was still like in shock and pissed and all that stuff… I had to listen to Tristan and Buddy telling me how bad the Kings messed up the whole time. I was like, can you… pic.twitter.com/6MCdjJtnMV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 9, 2023

With all due respect to Tyrese Haliburton, I imagine that the Sacramento Kings are just as pissed about the trade they made as Haliburton is. Yes, Sacramento got Domantas Sabonis back in the deal and Sabonis has been more than solid since arriving out west. He was as responsible for ending Sacramento's playoff drought last spring as any other member of the Kings organization. But each day that goes by, this deal looks worse and worse for Sacramento.

Meanwhile, Indy is sitting pretty in Vegas, just hours away from competing in the first annual NBA In-Season Tournament Championship Game versus the Los Angeles Lakers. It's fair to say that had they not acquired Haliburton and turned into one of the most efficient and explosive offenses in NBA history, they would not be where they are today.