ARLINGTON, TX — It seems as if almost every game Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers ties or breaks some sort of new record. She was back at it again on Friday night against the Sparks, as Bueckers set a new Wings franchise record for most assists by a rookie. She accomplished the feat in the first quarter, recording her 143rd assist of the season, surpassing Odyssey Sims' previous record of 142.

Sims recorded her 142 assists while the franchise was still the Tulsa Shock (2010-2015). The organization moved to Dallas and became the Wings in 2016. Sims played in Tulsa/Dallas from 2014-16 and would later return and spend parts of the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Wings.

Paige Bueckers' incredible rookie season

Bueckers is in the middle of a historic rookie season. The 2025 No. 1 overall pick has lived up to expectations in 2025 to say the least. Bueckers entered Friday's game averaging 18.4 points, 5.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. She has shot 45.2 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from deep as well.

The Wings are rebuilding. They have endured a difficult season from a win-loss standpoint, but the future is bright. The roster features a number of young and talented players. Dallas' core could make noise for years to come with Bueckers leading the way.

The Wings are currently focused on trying to defeat the Sparks in Arlington. LA leads as of this story's writing, but it has been a competitive affair. Paige Bueckers will do everything she can to lead her team to a win on Friday night.