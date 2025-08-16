ARLINGTON, TX — It seems as if almost every game Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers ties or breaks some sort of new record. She was back at it again on Friday night against the Sparks, as Bueckers set a new Wings franchise record for most assists by a rookie. She accomplished the feat in the first quarter, recording her 143rd assist of the season, surpassing Odyssey Sims' previous record of 142.

Sims recorded her 142 assists while the franchise was still the Tulsa Shock (2010-2015). The organization moved to Dallas and became the Wings in 2016. Sims played in Tulsa/Dallas from 2014-16 and would later return and spend parts of the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Wings.

Paige Bueckers' incredible rookie season

Bueckers is in the middle of a historic rookie season. The 2025 No. 1 overall pick has lived up to expectations in 2025 to say the least. Bueckers entered Friday's game averaging 18.4 points, 5.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. She has shot 45.2 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from deep as well.

The Wings are rebuilding. They have endured a difficult season from a win-loss standpoint, but the future is bright. The roster features a number of young and talented players. Dallas' core could make noise for years to come with Bueckers leading the way.

The Wings are currently focused on trying to defeat the Sparks in Arlington. LA leads as of this story's writing, but it has been a competitive affair. Paige Bueckers will do everything she can to lead her team to a win on Friday night.

More Dallas Wings News
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) and Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center.
Paige Bueckers responds to Sophie Cunningham’s ‘whistle’ claim with ‘unique’ admissionJoey Mistretta ·
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) and Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center.
Wings’ Paige Bueckers shows support for injured star before LA gamePaolo Mariano ·
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) stands on the court Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Dallas Wings defeated the Indiana Fever, 81-80.
Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale get injury updates for Sparks-Wings gameJoey Mistretta ·
Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings, A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces, WNBA, NBA 2K26
Paige Bueckers, A’ja Wilson, Angel Reese highlight new NBA 2K26 MyTeam modeTomer Azarly ·
Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron (22) steals the ball from Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) in the second half at Entertainment & Sports Arena.
Sonia Citron ROY push has WNBA fans buzzing after Paige Bueckers duelJoshua Valdez ·
Candace’s Rising Stars general manager Candace Parker looks on during the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center.
Candace Parker makes ROY pick between Paige Bueckers vs Sonia CitronZachary Draves ·