The Toronto Raptors could trade either Pascal Siakam or OG Anunoby at the February trade deadline, but Scottie Barnes is untouchable.

The Toronto Raptors have stuck to their guns by keeping the core of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, and OG Anunoby together, but with their season going in no clear direction, things could change by the February trade deadline.

While Barnes is deemed untouchable amid his breakout campaign as the franchise cornerstone, teams are reportedly keeping tabs on Siakam and Anunoby, who could be moved in the new year.

Via Shams Charania:

“As buyers and sellers slowly reveal themselves, teams are keeping close tabs on the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls. Raptors president and vice chairman Masai Ujiri and general manager Bobby Webster have stuck with their talented core of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby over the past three seasons. But Toronto has lost three games in a row, stands 9-13 on the season and has left teams believing that now, more than ever, either Siakam or Anunoby could be traded by the Feb. 8 deadline. Barnes has been deemed untouchable in any trade conversations, league sources say.”

It feels unlikely Toronto will part ways with both, but one of the wings getting traded could happen. The Raptors have struggled to find any consistency in 2023-24 and do not look like a playoff contender.

Although a full-blown rebuild is probably not going to be in the cards, retooling their roster is a possibility. Anunoby in particular garnered a ton of interest last season leading up to the deadline, but the Raptors had every intention of keeping him.

As for Barnes, he's averaging 19.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.6 assists, all career-highs. It will be interesting to see if Toronto does indeed make any moves in early February.