The 2023 NBA Playoffs are officially underway, with organizations being a step closer to the coveted Larry O’Brien Trophy. Unfortunately for the Sacramento Kings, that is not the case. They were recently eliminated by the reigning champion Golden State Warriors, meaning their 2022-23 season is over. Now, the franchise is likely already eyeing the 2023 offseason.

Sacramento had one of the most surprising campaigns of the 2022-23 season. The team finished 48-34 and secured the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. Most importantly, the Kings clinched a playoff spot for the first time after a 16-year hiatus.

In the first round of the postseason, they squared off against the Warriors with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Despite winning the first two games of the series, the Kings could not capitalize on their strong start. They would end up losing Game 7 at home on Sunday, officially ending their comeback year.

Now with the attention toward the future, the front office will have big decisions to make. With cap holds, the team is projected to be nearly $50 million over the salary cap. Additionally, important players such as Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk are entering the final years of their deals, meaning Sacramento should have that in mind before signing any other players.

With that being said, here are three players the Sacramento Kings should consider re-signing in 2023 NBA Free Agency.

There is no secret that the young players on the roster were crucial for Sacramento’s success in the 2022-23 season. De’Aaron Fox had a breakout year as a first-time All-Star and won the inaugural NBA Clutch Player of the Year award. Sabonis was an All-Star once again while Monk emerged as a sixth man in his first season with the organization.

Although youth was important, the Kings still need to add some veteran experience to the roster. Most importantly, they need to keep what they already have.

At the age of 30, Harrison Barnes was the oldest player in Sacramento’s rotation in the playoffs. With an NBA championship on his résumé and many postseason appearances, Barnes had something most of the young players do not have.

In the regular season, he averaged 15 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He shot 47.3% from the field, 37.4% from beyond the arc and 84.7% from the free-throw line. While his numbers went down in the playoffs, Barnes still averaged 28 minutes per contest.

Should he agree on a more team-friendly deal, the Kings should consider bringing him back. His role might not be as big as it once was, but he could still be important both on and off the court.

Trey Lyles

One player whose impact significantly increased in the playoffs for the Kings was Trey Lyles. The Kentucky product played 16.9 minutes off the bench, often serving as the team’s backup center whenever Sabonis was resting.

Against the Warriors, Lyles registered 6.6 points, 5.7 rebounds (1.3 of them offensive) and 0.7 assists with 0.3 steals. He made 42.5% of his field goals, 33.3% of his 3-pointers and 60% of his free throws.

In the series, he had two double-digit performances, including in the crucial Game 6 victory on the road. He finished that contest with 12 points and nine boards plus two steals and two 3-pointers.

In the regular season, Lyles had 7.6 points and 4.1 rebounds. His shooting splits were 45.8% from the field, 36.3% from long distance and 81.5% from the charity stripe, all better than his career averages.

The power forward/center made just $2.63 million this past season. Based on what he did against the Warriors, he could be pursuing a larger paycheck. If the Kings are able to keep him on a good deal, they would maintain their entire core for the upcoming season, allowing them to solely focus on their stars’ extensions for the foreseeable future.

Terence Davis

Another player who gained more recognition throughout the playoffs was Terence Davis. After totaling 12 minutes in the first five games, including three DNPs (coach’s decision), he earned more playing time in the final two games.

In Game 7, Davis had 14 points on 5-for-11 shooting with four made 3-pointers. He also had three assists and three rebounds. With him on the court, Sacramento had some important runs thanks to his baskets and defense on Curry and Thompson.

In the regular season, he averaged 6.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist plus 0.7 steals a night. He hit 42.3% of his field goals, 36.6% of his long-range attempts and 79.1% of his free throws.

Based on what he showed against the Warriors, Davis could be an important two-way player for the Kings in the next few seasons. He made $4 million in the last year of his deal and, should the Kings offer him a similar type of contract, he could be back in a larger role in the 2023-24 season.

With his 3-and-D mentality, Sacramento could have Davis as a key rotational piece or even as a starter when needed.