In the wake of a transformative trade deadline, the New York Knicks are gearing up for a fresh chapter with the addition of Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic. Head coach Tom Thibodeau, per Antonio Losada of Knicks Bulletin, along with key players and rising stars, shared their thoughts on the team's outlook, the new acquisitions, and the upcoming challenges and opportunities.

As the anticipation builds for the debut of Burks and Bogdanovic in Knicks blue and orange, Thibodeau opened up about the team's perspective moving forward. Addressing the media, he stated, “I never want to put a ceiling on what our team is. We can't look ahead and think, ‘because you do something,' … we have to understand that the work has to go into it. There's still 30 games to go, so just approach it day by day and at the end be playing your best. We like the balance that we have.”

Thibodeau emphasized the importance of taking it one day at a time and the need for continued hard work, refusing to set limitations on the team's potential. With the addition of Burks and Bogdanovic, the Knicks aim to strengthen their roster and make a significant impact in the Eastern Conference.

Speaking on the skill set of the new additions, Thibodeau highlighted their versatility and experience, saying, “We like the experience those guys bring to the team, we like the way they complement both our starters and our second unit. We think they're interchangeable, they play multiple positions.”

For Bogdanovic, specifically, Thibodeau praised his ability to play the four, providing a stretch option with impressive shooting skills. On the other hand, Burks earned recognition for his versatility, being dubbed a “Swiss army knife” by Thibodeau. The coach emphasized Burks' ball-handling abilities, his capability to play on and off the ball, and his overall impact on the game.

Thibodeau also acknowledged the significance of the shooting component, expressing the team's need to open up the floor. He sees the addition of Burks and Bogdanovic as key ingredients in achieving that goal, forcing opposing teams to make strategic decisions.

Reflecting on the trade deadline and the front office's role, Thibodeau commended team president Leon Rose and his staff. “Leon and his staff, their job is to always look at what opportunities are out there, and does something make sense that can make our team better? And if it does, then you take a good hard look at it,” he explained. Thibodeau noted that the recent trades felt like they made sense for both the Knicks and the Detroit Pistons, creating a win-win scenario.

With a 12-man-deep roster, Thibodeau expressed his satisfaction with the team's makeup, particularly praising young talents Jericho and Deuce. The focus on adding shooting to the roster was highlighted as a crucial move, addressing a need for offensive firepower.

Josh Hart, who has experienced Thibodeau's coaching firsthand, weighed in on what Bogdanovic can expect in New York. Hart emphasized Burks' familiarity with Thibodeau's coaching style, providing a possible advantage for Bogdanovic. The guard also dispelled rumors about Thibodeau's coaching approach, stating, “He is way better than I thought in the rumors and all what you hear. It's way better, way more in tune, so he'll be all right.”

Hart elaborated on Bogdanovic's offensive prowess, describing him as a tough player to guard due to his ability to space the floor and quick release. Discussing the impact of Burks and Bogdanovic on the team, Hart noted their reliability in playing significant minutes, providing a luxury that allows others to step up when needed.

Donte DiVincenzo, another key player, chimed in on the newcomers, labeling them as proven scorers, veterans, and shooters. DiVincenzo highlighted the unique lineup flexibility the team will have, with players potentially seeing varying minutes depending on matchups and hot streaks.

The rookie Jacob Toppin, who recently scored his first NBA points with an emphatic dunk, shared his excitement for the upcoming Slam Dunk Contest. Toppin, aiming to follow in his brother Obi's footsteps, expressed confidence in his dunking abilities and teased the possibility of facing his brother in a future contest.

Jalen Brunson, dealing with an ankle injury, reassured fans that everything was good and expressed his pride in proving himself and earning his first All-Star nod. He acknowledged the hard work that brought him to this point and quoted the iconic Smash Mouth song to convey his mindset.

As the Knicks embark on the post-trade deadline journey, the team appears optimistic, with Thibodeau setting a tone of continuous improvement and an unwavering work ethic. The additions of Burks and Bogdanovic bring experience, versatility, and crucial shooting to the roster, enhancing the team's chances for success in the remaining games of the season. The Knicks' depth, coupled with the dynamic skill sets of the new acquisitions, positions them well for the challenges ahead in the Eastern Conference.