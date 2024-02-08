Did the Knicks hit a home run with this deal?

Leon Rose and the New York Knicks' front office just made another smart trade. They may have waited until nearly the last minute to do so, but they got it done. New York sent Quentin Grimes, Malachi Flynn, Evan Fournier, and Ryan Arcidiacono to Detroit for Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks. The Knicks also sent two second-round picks to the Pistons in the deal.

Knicks trade grade

New York added two impactful scorers and playmakers at a point in time when they badly need talented (and healthy) bodies. The Knicks are quite banged up at the moment, as they are missing three starters for an undefined amount of time. While at least Julius Randle and OG Anunoby are expected to return shortly after the All-Star break, there is no guarantee regarding anyone’s return. Every game matters in playoff seeding, so this trade should help shore up the Knicks' short-term rotation, as well as inject talent for a deep playoff run.

Bojan Bogdanovic is an incredibly talented player. He is averaging 20.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 32.9 minutes per game. He is shooting 41.5 percent on three-point attempts, 51.8 percent on two-point attempts, and 77.9 percent on free throws. ClutchPoints recently discussed the possibility of a Bogdanovic-to-New York trade and we mentioned that the Knicks' stellar defensive should neutralize any harm done by the veteran.

Alec Burks was a coach Tom Thibodeau favorite in his time in New York from 2020-2022. His performance in Detroit looks quite similar to what he did for the Knicks a few years ago. He is averaging 12.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and less than 1 turnover in 21 minutes per game this season.

To summarize, the Knicks are adding two helpful rotation pieces in exchange for (at most) one — and that one (Grimes), has been in Thibodeau's doghouse for most of this season. Adding them both to a Knicks team that also boasts Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, OG Anunoby, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein, Josh Hart, Deuce McBride, Precious Achiuwa, and Jericho Sims translates to an even more talented roster (when healthy) that's capable of competing with the Eastern Conference’s elite. Their only problem when healthy might be figuring out who won't be in the rotation.

Grade: B+

Pistons trade grade

The Pistons’ vision is a little less clear. Adding second-round picks was probably the biggest draw for Detroit. Given Quentin Grimes' age and skill set, he is a natural fit alongside Cade Cunningham or Jaden Ivey, regardless of whom is the long-term starter. If Pistons coach Monty Williams can get Grimes to recapture his rookie-season success, he could be a long-term fit.

Realistically, Detroit doesn’t have interest in Evan Fournier. His team option is very unlikely to be picked up by the rebuilding Pistons, but he should at least be back on the floor and in a team’s rotation — so, good for him. Malachi Flynn and Ryan Arcidiacono may or may not see playing time. Anything is possible on a 7-43 team.

Pistons fans have a legitimate beef regarding how little they got back for Bogdanovic. But the market sets the price, not the teams.

Grade: C-

This was a savvy move from the Knicks' perspective. It's pretty clear that Dejounte Murray, Jordan Clarkson, and/or Bruce Brown were going to be too expensive — and they may not move at all prior to Thursday's deadline. Bojan Bogdanovic is an above-average scorer and Alec Burks is a worker with whom Tom Thiboeau is already quite familiar. This move can help the Knicks get by until they are fully healthy. Once that happens, it will bolster an already talented team, and possibly gets them deeper in the playoffs than they've been in nearly 25 years.