A few moves the Knicks can make to contend this season.

The New York Knicks have vaulted themselves firmly into contention in the Eastern Conference this season. The Knicks actually kicked off the NBA trade deadline season with their huge acquisition of OG Anunoby. Even with the Anunoby deal, the Knicks are reportedly not done wheeling and dealing if rumors are to be believed.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, Feb. 8 and the Knicks are still looking for players to upgrade their team and prepare for a strong playoff run. With the injury to starting center Mitchell Robinson, the Knicks could use additional depth in the frontcourt. They could also use help on the wings. Here are a couple of trades the Knicks could make that would make it a successful NBA trade deadline.

Knicks trade for Bruce Brown



The Knicks have already done business with the Toronto Raptors this season and by all accounts, both teams benefitted from the trade. The Knicks should see if they can capitalize on that goodwill and try and pry Bruce Brown to solidify their wing depth.

Brown is a tough player who does all the little things and is the epitome of a Tom Thibodeau player. He's become quite coveted on the trade market with the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly interested in a trade as well. It's not quite clear whether the Raptors are opening to moving Brown or keeping him until the end of the season.

Since joining the Raptors, Brown has been averaging 9.4 points per game, 5.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 44.7 percent shooting from the field, 35 percent shooting from the three point line and 100 percent shooting from the free throw line. Brown would give the Knicks another strong defender and capable three point shooter.

Knicks trade for Daniel Gafford



Since Mitchell Robinson went down with an injury, the Knicks have been in the market for additional frontcourt depth. Isaiah Hartenstein is solid in his own right but he is probably best suited as a reserve. Jericho Sims is still a little raw and the Knicks could use another veteran big man ahead of the trade deadline.

One name the Knicks had been linked to previously was Washington Wizards big man Daniel Gafford. Gafford has been a starter for the Wizards this season and he's been putting up career numbers. Gafford would provide the Knicks with a defensive presence in the paint as well as a big man who can finish strong at the basket.

In 44 games for the Wizards this season, Gafford has been averaging a career-high 10.8 points per game, 7.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.1 blocked shots with splits of 69.5 percent shooting from the field and 70.6 percent shooting from the three point line. The Wizards are a team going nowhere and they should do Gafford a favor and trade him to a contending team that he can help.

It's likely that any Knicks deal at the NBA Trade Deadline includes Evan Fournier's expiring contract. It's also a possibility that Quentin Grimes is included in a trade. If the Knicks can pull off one of the above deals without including Grimes, that would be ideal.

The Knicks are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 33-18. They are 9-1 in their last ten games and were on a win streak before losing to the Los Angeles Lakers. While Julius Randle is currently out due to injury, he is expected back before the end of the season.