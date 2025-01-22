The New York Knicks are on a two game winning streak after a successful victory against the Atlanta Hawks and a triumph in Mikal Bridges' first trip back to Brooklyn. They might not be firing on all cylinders, but a win is a win. And New York is only two games behind the Boston Celtics for the second seed in the Eastern Conference. So, things are pretty peachy in the Big Apple. Sort of.

Knicks' rotation issues continue to hinder team success

However, the Knicks are still looking to flesh out their rotation. Yes, coach Tom Thibodeau has seemingly stricken a decent balance with his bench players. But there is still a gaping home in the middle, at least among the reserve.

Precious Achiuwa has been pretty good, especially for someone who is playing out of position. Achiuwa is just six-foot-eight, but is the only consistent reserve big. Jericho Sims has somehow gotten lost, again. After looking like he might be figuring things out, the fourth-year center has registered two straight did not play-coach's decisions.

Further, the most logical player to fill the void, Mitchell Robinson, is still not cleared to practice. Robinson continues to rehab from off-season ankle surgery. So, where might the Knicks turn to fill their big man needs?

Robinson could still be the answer, but there's no guarantee that he returns to his pre-injury form. Also, the timing around his return is important. The Knicks have the second-toughest remaining schedule, according to Tankathon.com. So, it is important that they bolster their front court before teams beneath them in the standings begin gaining ground.

Is Jonas Valanciunas the answer?

Washington Wizards' Jonas Valanciunas might be the answer to the Knicks' center woes. Washington owns the worst record in the league, so prying virtually anyone not named Alexandre Sarr from them should be doable.

Valanciunas will be a hot commodity come next month's trade deadline, if he remains with the Wizards until then. His salary is just $9.9 million this season, $10.35 million next season, and $10 million in 2026-27. But the 32-year-old Lithuanian has proven that he has gas left in his tank. He is averaging 11.7 points and 8.2 rebounds in just 19.7 minutes per game.

Valanciunas could be swapped for Achiuwa, who is signed for $6 million, Sims, who's contract is worth $2 million this season, a combination of end-of-the-bench guys to make the money work, and one or two second-round picks. And that could give the Knicks a boost now and into the playoffs.

Considering the recent increase in value of second-round picks , this type of deal might work. And who knows, Achiuwa could produce more if given a bigger opportunity. But the real question is, will another contender offer more for Valanciunas?

The market was essentially set last week when the Phoenix Suns added Nick Richards and a second-round pick in exchange for three second-round picks. But who else is available? The Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic, the Toronto Raptors' Jakob Poeltl, and the Houston Rockets' Robert Williams III are a few other big men who could be available, according to reports.

However, all three of the other centers listed above will all cost more than Valanciunas, so New York is probably better off trying to deal with the Wizards. And they are frankly have better leverage negotiating a deal for Valanciunas than any of the other centers, as all three other centers probably offer more upside in one way or another.

Ultimately, if Robinson returns to his old self, the Knicks could deal Valanciunas or Robinson next offseason. But more immediately, Valanciunas could bridge the gap for a team that's lacked a reliable backup center all year. And that's something that would certainly improve a team whose identity has shifted dramatically from last season's tough and gritty persona. This is a deal that's definitely worth investigating.