The Houston Texans are lending a helping hand after recent flooding in the state of Texas. Houston is giving $500,000 to help in relief efforts, per ESPN.

“We are heartbroken by the loss and damage that are neighbors in the Texas Hill Country have endured,” Texans owners Janice, Hannah and Cal McNair said in part in a statement.

More than 20 people have died due to flash floods that occurred in the state in recent days. There are many more people still unaccounted for, including children.

“We are especially devastated to hear about the children who are missing and we are praying they are reunited with their families soon. Our hearts will remain with everyone affected and in addition to our donation, we will continue to support the search, rescue and recovery efforts in the coming weeks,” the owners added.

Texas Hill Country is an area in the southern and central part of that state. The governor of Texas issued a disaster declaration following the floods.

The Texans will join city to help in relief efforts

The Texans are expected to continue coordinating with emergency response teams in the coming days. This is due to the large amount of destruction the flooding has done to the hill country area. Houston's firefighters and first responders are heavily involved in rescue efforts, per KPRC News.

The floods have occurred just days before the start of Texans training camp. Training camp begins in mid-July for the team, as well for the NFL's other franchises.

The Houston area is well-versed in how bad flooding can be. In 2017, Hurricane Harvey sent hurricane force winds and strong rain through the area, causing damage. Many Texans players including J.J. Watt stood up to help the city.

“Devastated reading about these flash floods in Texas. Please bring those girls home safely,” Watt said on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday following these recent rains.

During the 2024 season, the Texans made the playoffs before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.