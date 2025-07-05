The Chicago Cubs seemingly have all the pieces in place to solidify their spot in October. But there is a need for the Cubs to upgrade their pitching following a series of injuries.

The latest being right-hander Jameson Taillon, who is missing more than a month of the season. However, the Cubs are picking up the slack by signing former Twins pitcher Ryan Jensen to a minor league deal, per Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors.

Jensen was first drafted by the Cubs in 2019. During his first minor league stint, he experienced control problems while throwing 150 1/3 innings from 2019 to 2022.

In November 2022, Chicago gave Jensen a 40-man spot. However, he still experienced control problems and was waived by the Cubs. Eventually, he was picked up by the Seattle Mariners and then the Minnesota Twins.

Last February, the Twins waived him due to his continued issues with control. Since 2023, Jensen threw 149 2/3 minor league innings with a 5.35 ERA, 27.8% strikeout rate, and an 18.3% walk rate.

Ryan Jensen's progression helps the Cubs .

Despite his struggles, Jensen does possess a strong fastball. In addition, Jensen has shown considerable improvement with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs.

So far, he's thrown 27 2/3 innings with a 2.60 ERA. Furthermore, Jensen has a 34% strikeout rate and 5.7% walk rate. Those categories alone represent substantial growth from his previous position.

Even during his brief time in the major leagues, Jensen showed glimpses of what he can do when he has it all together. Between 2021 and 2022, Jensen had some productive numbers.

He threw for 112 1/3 innings with a 3.85 ERA, 27.8% strikeout rate, and 7.3% walk rate. The Cubs are 53-35 and are four games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central.

Their pitching needs fresh arms, especially with Justin Steele out for the season with an elbow injury. Plus, Javier Assad is on the 60-day injured list with a left oblique strain.

Additionally, the bullpen is depleted due to injuries and inconsistency. Overall, Jensen brings youth, potential, and health at the right time.