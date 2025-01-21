Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young has developed the reputation of being a Big Apple villain. Young doesn't seem to mind it. He's even shown multiple times how much he loves being the Joker to the Knicks' Batman in Gotham.

Just take for example his “dice roll” during a December meeting with the Knicks at Madison Square Garden during the quarterfinal round of the 2024 NBA Cup. Young and the Hawks got the 108-100 win in that contest and advanced to the semifinal portion of the in-season tournament.

New York, however, finally got its payback against the Hawks on Monday when the Knicks brought down Atlanta at home, 119-110.

Following the game, Knicks shooting guard Josh Hart was asked in the locker room about whether New York felt it needed to get back at Young, the former Villanova Wildcats star decided to let social media answer it.

“I'll let Knicks Twitter have fun with all that stuff,” Hart told reporters (h/t Knicks Videos).

Knicks pull off comeback win against Trae Young, Hawks

It looked as though the Hawks were going to victimize the Knicks again in New York, with Atlanta holding an eight-point lead at the half. But a huge third quarter by New York put the Knicks in control by the end of the period. The Knicks outscored Atlanta in the third quarter, 40-27, with Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson pouring in 14 and 12 points, respectively in the period. Meanwhile, Hart was also productive in that quarter in which he had 10 points.

Hart and company weathered the comeback attempts of Atlanta in the final period where they outscored Atlanta as well, 25-21. Brunson paced the Knicks with a game-high 34 points while Bridges had 26. Hart finished with 14 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals in 37 minutes of floor duty for New York, which improved to 28-16 overall and 14-8 at home, so far in the 2024-25 NBA regular season.

The Knicks also did their assignment on Young. While Young managed to come up with 22 points, he needed 22 attempts from the field to get there and he also committed nine of Atlanta's 23 turnovers, which New York converted into 29 points.

Hart and the Knicks will see more of Hawks, as the two Eastern Conference teams will face off again on Feb. 12 and Apr. 5.