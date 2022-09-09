Charles Barkley drops truth bomb on Knicks’ failed Donovan Mitchell trade

Before the Utah Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the New York Knicks were considered the frontrunners to land the explosive guard. With that said, it certainly surprised many when things took a different turn.

Charles Barkley, however, has some inside information on what happened. Speaking on SiriusXM NBA Radio, the NBA legend shared his recent conversation with Knicks exec William Wesley, who apparently revealed how Danny Ainge and the Jazz actually tried to rob New York in broad daylight.

“I’m gonna give you some inside information. I actually had this conversation last night with World Wide Wes at dinner,” Charles Barkley said. “I said, ‘Wes, why didn’t y’all make the trade?’ He says, ‘Oh man, don’t go by the media stuff. They wanted my wife, my kids.'”

“He says, ‘We wanted the deal, obviously,’ but he said, ‘They wanted my wife, they wanted my kids, they wanted my grandkids [for Donovan Mitchell]. They were just trying to rip somebody off. So, I said we were going to have to pass on it.'”

Now that is certainly an interesting tidbit of information. While it doesn’t come as a surprise since the Jazz were really asking a lot from the Knicks–four unprotected first-rounders according to reports–it is worth wondering why they didn’t come around when they knew they weren’t getting everything they were asking for.

Regardless of what truly happened, though, the saga is over and the Knicks missed out on a talent that could very well take them to the next level. As for the Jazz, well they sure are pretty happy with the haul they got from the Cavs.