After his second and final 10-day contract expired with the New York Knicks, Knicks president Leon Rose had to make a decision on the future status of 25-year-old shooting guard DaQuan Jeffries quick, as the 2023 NBA Playoffs are just a couple of weeks away.

Jeffries will now join the Knicks on a multi-year contract, according to The Athletic insider Shams Charania.

An explosive wing with elite shooting range, Jeffries went undrafted in 2019.

DaQuan Jeffries ends the first quarter with a 35-FOOT BOMB! 💣🎯 @wcknicks Tune in right now on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/SDMw0AYb3P — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 16, 2023

Jeffries averaged 13.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 1.0 steal per game on 50.2 percent shooting and 36.6 percent shooting from 3-point range in his senior season of college. However, he was a late bloomer thar wasn’t a full-time starter until second and final season with the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes.

Since joining the league, Jeffries turned down a two-way contract with the Orlando Magic in order to earn a standard contract but was waived by the Magic in Oct. 2019 and then signed to a two-way contract with the Sacramento Kings after they claimed him off of waivers.

Jeffries was waived by the Kings two years later, in Aug. 2021.

Since then, he’s been signed and waived by the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, and Atlanta Hawks. Prior to his pair of 10-day contracts with the Knicks, the Rockets had brought back Jeffries for one 10-day contract.

Although it was an arduous path to a roster spot, Jeffries has finally made it.

His performance over the last three seasons in the G League have undoubtedly helped steer him towards waters, as he’s averaged 17.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game on 47.8 percent shooting from the field. Jeffries averaged 20.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game for the Westchester Knicks this season, while shooting 38.7 percent from 3-point range.