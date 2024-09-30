The New York Knicks have a new big man in the form of former Kentucky Wildcats star Karl-Anthony Towns. But Jalen Brunson and the rest of the team can't even talk about their new teammate during Monday's NBA Media Day. Although the trade has already got everyone in the NBA realm buzzing, it has yet to be finalized and made official by the league.

Reporters tried to bait Brunson into speaking about Towns, but he was not one to fall for it, choosing instead to pretend as though KAT was a mysterious basketball player from space.

“Who is Karl? Don't know who that is,” the New York guard said when a reporter asked him if he did greet Towns, who was earlier seen in the Big Apple sporting a Knicks cap.

Expand Tweet

Also not falling into the KAT trap is Knicks shooting guard Josh Hart.

Hart was asked about his thoughts on the report of Towns' trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves but he opted to act as though he just emerged from under a rock where there's zero access to the internet.

Expand Tweet

Knicks are being careful around the subject of Karl-Anthony Towns

Towns is an absolute monster acquisition for the Knicks, and there is no way that Brunson and company would allow themselves to have such a huge transaction hit a snag just because they said something they shouldn't have in public. The Knicks probably have given their players clear instructions about holding it back when it comes to topics about Towns.

Towns was reportedly sent by the Timberwolves to the Knicks last Friday as part of a three-team trade that also involved the Charlotte Hornets. In return, Minnesota is getting Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Keita Bates-Diop, and a 2025 first-round pick while the Hornets received DaQuan Jeffries.

Should the trade push through, the Knicks should rejoice in having Towns on their roster. Although they are parting ways with Randle and DiVincenzo, who are two talented players, Towns will give the Knicks a uniquely gifted offensive weapon.

So far in his NBA career, Towns, selected first overall by the Timberwolves at the 2015 NBA draft, has a 62.3 true shooting percentage and 57.6 effective field goal percentage.