UPDATE: the trade is official, with the New York Knicks acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns from Minnesota for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a first-round pick from Detroit, according to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. The Knicks are sending salary, including DaQuan Jeffries and draft compensation to the Charlotte Hornets in order to make the deal work.

In a move nobody saw coming but might truly change the landscape of the NBA for years to come, the Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly finalizing a deal with the New York Knicks to ship Karl-Anthony Towns to the Big Apple for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, according to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.



“BREAKING: The Minnesota Timberwolves are nearing a trade to send All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks, sources tell me and Jon Krawczynski,” Charania wrote on social media. “ The Knicks are nearing a trade to send package around Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to Minnesota for Karl-Anthony Towns, sources tell me and Jon Krawczynski .”



Now, as this is truly breaking news, the actual trade details aren't quite final yet, and there could still be more moving pieces involved in the deal, like, say, additional draft compensation coming from New York, but the prospects of Randle – who has been on the block for some time – and his frontcourt playmaking abilities taking KAT's spot in Minnesota's starting lineup is as intriguing as giving the Knicks an elite center to not only eat up minutes but also match up against players like Joel Embiid, who the team previously had no answer for over a 48-minute game.

Will this trade ultimately go through? Will additional teams have to be added in to make it all work? And what about the Villanova boys? After putting so much effort into getting them all together with a massive Mikal Bridges trade, how will it feel to say goodbye to DiVincenzo after being such an important part of their playoff run earlier this year? While only time will tell, it's safe to say this move, should it happen, will have serious ramifications on both the Eastern and Western Conferences for years to come, as Randle is under contract through 2026, DiVincenzo is under contract through 2027, and has a player option in 2027-28.

