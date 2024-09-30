The New York Knicks pulled off a surprising blockbuster trade on Friday for Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, sending Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo the other way. However, the deal is yet to be official, which means Tom Thibodeau refused to comment on it when asked on Monday.

Via ClutchPoints:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Thibs wasn't falling for it.

KAT was seen in New York in a Knicks hat on Monday. The trade truly came out of nowhere and definitely caught Towns by surprise considering he was happy in Minnesota and never once requested to be moved.

With Isaiah Hartenstein leaving in free agency and Mitchell Robinson nursing an injury that will likely keep him out to the new year, the Knicks were in need of a center. KAT brings a lot to the table and is definitely a do-it-all big man, which should benefit New York. It's also a reunion between Thibodeau and Towns because Thibs coached the Timberwolves from 2016 to 2019.

A third team had to be involved to facilitate the deal too as the Charlotte Hornets were brought into it. They received DaQuan Jefferies, draft compensation, and cash. There have been many criticizing the Knicks for giving up too much for KAT, however, with Randle and DiVincenzo proving to be important pieces in the Big Apple. Randle's name has been popping up in trade rumors but DiVincenzo appeared to be safe.

His departure also means we won't see the Villanova Knicks in action after NY also traded for Mikal Bridges this summer, a former teammate of Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and DiVincenzo at the college level.

Towns mostly featured at power forward in 2023-24 because of Rudy Gobert's presence at the five but now he'll be the Knicks' go-to center over Jericho Sims and Precious Achiuwa. KAT is one of the best shooting bigs ever and will bring a different element to this offense.