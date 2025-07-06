The New York Yankees are reeling. New York star Aaron Judge is opening up about why the team is having trouble right now. The Bronx Bombers have dropped six games in a row, and the season looks like it is about to fall off a cliff.

“Just got to play better,” Judge said, per ESPN. “That's what it comes down to. It's fundamentals. Making a routine play, routine. It's just the little things. That's what it kind of comes down to. But every good team goes through a couple bumps in the road.”

The Yankees are on a six-game losing streak for the second time in the last three weeks. On Saturday, New York lost to their rival the Mets, by a 12-6 score.

“It's been a terrible week,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

That may not be the half of it, as the team also learned before the game that starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt is out for the year. Schmidt needs Tommy John surgery. He joins a growing list of Yankees players who are out hurt.

The Yankees are in danger of missing the postseason

New York has been inconsistent. The Yankees went through offensive woes during their first losing streak, and now the team is having pitching problems. It doesn't help when Yankees hurlers are dropping like flies due to injuries.

The team manager Boone is making no excuses.

“The offense is starting to swing the bat, put some runs on the board,” Boone said. “The pitching, which has kind of carried us a lot this season, has really, really struggled this week. We haven't caught the ball as well as I think we should.

“So, look, when you live it and you're going through it, it sucks, it hurts. But you got to be able to handle it. You got to be able to deal with it. You got to be able to weather it and come out of this and grow.”

The Yankees are now in second in the American League East. New York is three games behind Toronto, and in danger of falling even farther behind in the division.

The Yankees and Mets play again on Sunday.