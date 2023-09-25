Michael Jordan has been the face of the NBA for nearly half a century now. The undisputed greatest of all time's name echoes throughout the annals of history. It is one of the most recognizable names inside and outside of the NBA. Players aspire to be like him but this was not the case for a certain New York Knicks star in the league. Jalen Brunson once did the unthinkable when Jordan was still playing for the Washington Wizards.

Michael Jordan offered to sign Jalen Brunson's Wizards jersey back in the twilight of his career. The then five-year-old refused to let it happen. Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN unveiled the reason behind the Knicks star's decision in his latest TV appearance.

“Jalen Brunson doesn't know who Michael Jordan is and said, ‘No, you'll ruin the jersey,” the ESPN reporter revealed after his interview with the Knicks sensation's dad, Rick Brunson.

Kids nowadays would probably know who Jordan is. But, it was certainly not the case for Brunson. His memorabilia would have skyrocketed in price and sentimental value if he had not refused the offer.

Although, the young Brunson still got the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of meeting Jordan during his playing days. Up to this very day, the Knicks star apparently still regrets his choice of not letting the greatest of all time sign his jersey. If he had a time machine to reverse his call during that game, he would definitely take the opportunity. Brunson now has a lot of chances to meet Jordan but his memories would have been different had that jersey gotten a signature.