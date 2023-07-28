Los Angeles Clippers head coach Ty Lue has had the privilege of sharing the basketball court with many legends, but being teammates with Michael Jordan left him in complete amazement. And this is the Washington Wizards years we're talking about here.

Jordan's final NBA act is naturally skipped over, but in all honesty the six-time champion still displayed remarkable toughness and impressive skill at the end of his career. Lue took everything but still never quite shook the surreal feeling that comes with calling MJ your teammate. When being in the presence of one of the most transcendent athletes of all-time, age does not matter much.

“I didn't care if he was 90,” Lue joked on All The Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. “You just get mesmerized by who he is…He averaged 20 points a game, at the age of 40 on one leg, and he played all 82 games.”

Ty Lue: ”You just get mesmerized by who he is…He averaged 20 points a game, at the age of 40 on one leg, and he played all 82 games.” Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes: “Sheeeesh.” (via @shobasketball)pic.twitter.com/TUtSMzu7P0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 28, 2023

Everyone can go check Basketball-Reference for the stats, but Lue really sheds light on the true grit that is needed to produce at a high offensive level while at the doorstep of retirement. Michael Jordan played a whopping 37 minutes per game and shot a respectable 44.5 percent from the field. That type of production, along with a perfect attendance record, was absurd for any decade but is downright incomprehensible in the load management era.

Playing with arguably the greatest player of all-time has clearly left a lasting impression on Ty Lue and likely helped ease his transition into coaching another icon in LeBron James. Perhaps all of the knowledge he has soaked from current and future Hall of Famers will finally be enough to lift the Clippers to the top next season.