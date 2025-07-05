New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge might be the reigning AL MVP, and the current favorite to win the award once again. However, with every home run he slugs, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is making the odds of a back-t0-back Judge win slimmer and slimmer. After he hit his 34th and 35th home runs in the Mariners' 6-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 4th, former MLB infielder Chris Gimenez spoke about Raleigh's MVP chances on SiriusXM's MLB Network Radio.

“Cal Raleigh set off his own fireworks yesterday after setting a new career high 35 homers in a single season. Is it time for the AL MVP debate to commence?” posted the satellite radio channel on their X (formerly Twitter) page Saturday.

For as good as Judge has been, Raleigh certainly deserves a shot at the MVP award based on his first half performance alone. Those two home runs on Friday tied Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr.'s franchise record for home runs before the All-Star Break. The Mariners are currently seven games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West, occupying second place. The M's also hold a two and a half game lead over the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels for the final AL Wild Card spot. Can they improve on those postseason odds before the break starts in a few days?

Can Cal Raleigh catch up to Aaron Judge, keep Mariners in playoff hunt?

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a solo home run in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field.
Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Judge and the Yankees hold the top AL Wild Card spot, while the Tampa Bay Rays are in slot two. The three wild card teams would join the Astros, Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers if the season ended today. In addition to keeping their MVP-worthy seasons going, Judge and Raleigh will also need to keep their teams in the playoff hunt. Luckily, both teams have front offices that love to make moves in order to make their teams stronger.

Raleigh is already considered to be one of the best framers in the game and is beloved by the Mariners' highly touted pitching staff. He's already surpassed last season's home run total and will likely surpass the total of 100 RBIs he produced last season. In order to sustain Seattle's shot at the playoffs, he might need a little more help. If Raleigh gets it, then an AL MVP award could definitely be in his future.

More Seattle Mariners News
Seattle Mariners designated hitter Cal Raleigh (29) hits a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park.
Mariners’ Cal Raleigh makes Ken Griffey Jr. admission amid historic seasonBenjamin Adducchio ·
Seattle Mariners designated hitter Cal Raleigh (29) hits a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park.
Cal Raleigh’s 35th home run puts him in very rare companyBenedetto Vitale ·
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) swats away sunflower seeds thrown by a teammate in the dugout after hitting a solo-home run against the Kansas City Royals during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park.
Mariners star Cal Raleigh’s hilarious reason why All-Star process was ‘uncomfortable’Miguel La Torre ·
Seattle Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena (56) is hit by a pitch during the third inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.
Mariners’ Randy Arozarena continues hot streak with solo blast vs. RoyalsAbdullah Imran ·
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) hits a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.
Mariners’ Cal Raleigh joins elite company after 33rd home runJosh Davis ·
Jun 13, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) tosses his bat after walking against Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Randy Arozarena hits career milestone with HR vs. RoyalsMike Gianakos ·