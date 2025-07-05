New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge might be the reigning AL MVP, and the current favorite to win the award once again. However, with every home run he slugs, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is making the odds of a back-t0-back Judge win slimmer and slimmer. After he hit his 34th and 35th home runs in the Mariners' 6-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 4th, former MLB infielder Chris Gimenez spoke about Raleigh's MVP chances on SiriusXM's MLB Network Radio.

Cal Raleigh set off his own fireworks 🎆 yesterday after setting a new career high 35 homers in a single-season. Is it time for the AL MVP debate to commence?#Mariners | #TridentsUp

🔗 https://t.co/iXax8hx4iO pic.twitter.com/vE1P3aYSlO — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) July 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Cal Raleigh set off his own fireworks yesterday after setting a new career high 35 homers in a single season. Is it time for the AL MVP debate to commence?” posted the satellite radio channel on their X (formerly Twitter) page Saturday.

For as good as Judge has been, Raleigh certainly deserves a shot at the MVP award based on his first half performance alone. Those two home runs on Friday tied Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr.'s franchise record for home runs before the All-Star Break. The Mariners are currently seven games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West, occupying second place. The M's also hold a two and a half game lead over the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels for the final AL Wild Card spot. Can they improve on those postseason odds before the break starts in a few days?

Can Cal Raleigh catch up to Aaron Judge, keep Mariners in playoff hunt?

Judge and the Yankees hold the top AL Wild Card spot, while the Tampa Bay Rays are in slot two. The three wild card teams would join the Astros, Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers if the season ended today. In addition to keeping their MVP-worthy seasons going, Judge and Raleigh will also need to keep their teams in the playoff hunt. Luckily, both teams have front offices that love to make moves in order to make their teams stronger.

Raleigh is already considered to be one of the best framers in the game and is beloved by the Mariners' highly touted pitching staff. He's already surpassed last season's home run total and will likely surpass the total of 100 RBIs he produced last season. In order to sustain Seattle's shot at the playoffs, he might need a little more help. If Raleigh gets it, then an AL MVP award could definitely be in his future.