There was plenty of reason to be excited about the Ha-Seong Kim signing when it happened in February. The South Korean infielder stands out as a quintessential member of the Tampa Bay Rays, displaying the excellent defense and solid baserunning skills that helps characterize this franchise. But fans had to wait more than three months to see him play for his new ballclub, as he recovered from 2024 shoulder surgery. The thought of Kim missing more time is devastating.

The former Gold Glove winner sustained a right calf cramp in a 4-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Fourth of July, brutally cutting his Rays debut short and putting his health back into question. Tampa manager Kevin Cash is hopeful that Kim will avoid another trip to the injured list. Obviously, though, there is no telling how this setback affects the 29-year-old, who already had a good amount of rust to shake off.

“We'll see,” Cash said, per Rays reporter Ryan Bass. “It's going to be day to day. I think, with our roster and the versatility, we should be okay. Unfortunately, you feel for him, because he worked so hard to get back, but we'll just see how treatment goes and go from there.”

Will the Rays get to see the version of Ha-Seong Kim they paid for?

Kim went 1-for-3 at the plate on Friday, swiping a bag and also getting caught stealing. He will try to get back into the lineup this weekend and make up for lost time. Tampa Bay invested a two-year, $29 million contract in this player, so the organization surely wants to see the value he can add to a squad that is only two games out of first place in the American League East. Kim batted .242 with 47 home runs, 200 RBIs and 80 doubles in four years with the San Diego Padres.

Defense defines this shortstop's game, but he has proven himself capable of making an impact with his bat on occasion. Considering Ha-Seong Kim is now on a club that is arguably performing above its offensive potential, a surge could be on the horizon. He must get right first, though.