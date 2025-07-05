The players in the WNBA are currently engaged in collective bargaining negotiations with the league. One of the players leading the charge for greater pay and leverage is Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier.

As the negotiations continue, Collier, the vice president of the WNBPA, managed to combat a wild conspiracy theory vehemently. A fan on social media claimed that Collier and WNBPA president Breanna Stewart, who co-founded the Unrivaled League, are somehow looking for the 3-on-3 league to benefit if WNBA players decide to engage in a lockout.

In other words, the worse it is for the WNBA, the better it is for Unrivaled. However, Collier immediately took to X to respond.

“So let me get this straight….

While everyone else was enjoying fireworks, you were thinking about how me and & Stewie of all people are conspiring to force a lockout that would result in less money year-round for WNBA players??”

So let me get this straight…. While everyone else was enjoying fireworks, you were thinking about how me and & Stewie of all people are conspiring to force a lockout that would result in less money year-round for WNBA players??🧐😂😂😂 https://t.co/jOiF5TRiAB — napheesa collier (@PHEEsespieces) July 5, 2025

Collier and Stewart helped launch Unrivaled this past January. The league provides WNBA players with the opportunity to earn a salary during the off-season.

The original 2019 CBA agreement expires after this season. The players decided to opt out of it, which was set to expire after the 2027 season. Among the issues being worked out are higher salaries, guaranteed charter flights, revenue sharing, and contract flexibility for younger players.

So far, WNBA players have rejected the original proposal put forward by the league, as it did not address all their needs. In addition, players have hinted that a work stoppage could occur if they don't receive what they are seeking by the end of the season.

All this comes as the WNBA is expanding into three cities (Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia).

Napheesa Collier and her work as an advocate

Collier's role as VP of the players' association is the latest in her continued advocacy work. She has lent her voice to various social justice causes throughout her career.

Among the issues she has highlighted are racism, pay equity, reproductive rights, and advocating for transgender inclusion in sports. Collier has developed partnerships with organizations such as Opill and the Black Women's Health Imperative.

With Opill, Collier educates college students about reproductive health. She also advocates for the reproductive health of black women through the Black Women's Health Imperative.