For those who may not be aware, Jeremy Lin is still playing basketball. Although he’s not in the NBA anymore, Lin is currently dominating in the Taiwan P. League. The former New York Knicks star recently made history in the Taiwan P. League, becoming the first ever player to record a 50-point triple-double.

Jeremy Lin made history as he becomes the 1st ever player in Taiwan's P. League to have a 50-point triple-double 🔥 50 points

11 assists

10 rebounds 19-of-30 FG

4-of-8 3PT

8-of-9 FT (via @P_LEAGUE_EN)pic.twitter.com/jM8hKXFTos — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 25, 2023

Jeremy Lin tallied 50 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds in the electric performance. Lin went an incredibly efficient 19-30 from the field and 4-8 from beyond the arc. He also hit eight of his nine free throw attempts.

Lin made a name for himself in 2012 with the Knicks. He averaged 14.6 points per game on just under 45 percent field goal shooting with New York during his second season in the NBA. The term Linsanity emerged during Lin’s breakout campaign. He had a number of clutch moments which will surely bring back nostalgic feelings for Knicks fans. HBO even previously released a documentary on Linsanity in 2022.

Jeremy Lin performed fairly well after that special 2011-12 campaign with the Knicks. However, he never truly became a superstar in the league. Regardless, he was a reliable option capable of making big plays on occasion. Lin’s final season in the NBA came in 2018-19 with the Toronto Raptors. He’s since attempted to return to the NBA, but it hasn’t worked out for him.

In all likelihood, Jeremy Lin’s time in the NBA is probably over for good. Following this epic performance though, perhaps NBA teams will reconsider their stances on Lin. He clearly still has something left in the tank.

No matter what his future has in store, Lin will always hold a page in the Knicks’ history books.