New York Knicks forward Josh Hart had a moment of levity with Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban while on the Roommates Show, a podcast hosted by Hart and teammate Jalen Brunson. While reading through his career stats against the Mavericks, Cuban showed some brilliant comedic timing with his terse one-word response.

“I’m looking at my stats in Dallas for my career,” Knicks' Hart said. “I averaged 7 points [and] 5 rebounds. I shoot 35% from the field, [22%] from three, and [62%] from the free throw line.”

Cuban hit him with the quickness.

“Damn…”

All Hart could do is laugh.

“He said damn!”

Hart was marginally better against the Mavs in 2023-24 across two contests. He finished averaging 13.5 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in 31 minutes per game.

Projecting Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson and the Knicks in 2024-25 NBA season

The 2023-24 season was the best Knicks season since 2012-13. That year, they finished 54-28, good for second in the conference, and their season concluded in the conference semifinals against the Indiana Pacers in six games.

Despite the strong year, the Knicks finished a whopping 14 games behind the 64-18 Boston Celtics, the eventual NBA champions. How then do Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson and Knicks bridge that gap?

A big piece they acquired was when they traded for Mikal Bridges in a massive three-team deal that saw the Knicks send four unprotected first-round picks to the New Jersey Nets. In reacting to and grading the deal, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints was candid and clear-eyed.

But this deal is a serious risk. New York gave away control of its future without protections for a player few would consider a star, let alone a superstar. Having said that, the Knicks are in a position to bring the best out of Bridges, who was miscast as a lead offensive option with the Nets last season. With a lead guard like Brunson dominating the ball, he can slide back to his accustomed role on the wing, knocking down spot-up threes and re-focusing his energy on defense.

When discussing the deal, Brunson couldn't believe it got done.

“I never thought it would happen because when's the last time the Nets made a trade with the Knicks? When we used to like see each other after games, everyone was like ‘Oh, these guys are recruiting.' I was like, ‘Well, it's never going to happen,'”

Hart was shocked by the deal as well.

“Right, you don't ever think it's going to happen. But, you're like, ‘You know what? Let me just kind of mess with Kal because that's my guy.' Then, Nets fans just be saying random stuff all the time. Let's just kind of poke some fun at the Nets a little bit.”

The NBA preseason isn't too far off, and the Knicks get back on the court against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, October 6 at 5:00 p.m. EST.