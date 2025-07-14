The New York Knicks shocked the basketball world last month after firing Tom Thibodeau despite coaching the team to its first conference finals since 2000.

Fans felt it was a knee-jerk reaction after the Knicks' tough loss to the Indiana Pacers. The front office, however, stressed that the squad needs to head in a new direction.

Now leading the way for the Knicks is Mike Brown, who was also unceremoniously axed by the Sacramento Kings in the middle of last season. In the aim of making it an easier transition for Brown, the Knicks are looking to add a familiar face.

According to The Athletic's Fred Katz, citing a league source, New York plans to add former Kings assistant coach Riccardo Fois to the coaching staff.

“Fois is sitting with the Knicks’ contingent at their Summer League game right now,” reported Katz on Sunday.

Article Continues Below

Having a trusted deputy should bode well for the 55-year-old Brown, who coached the Kings to a 107-88 record in his two-and-a-half-year stint. The Knicks are his fourth team to lead. He has also served as an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors, the Indiana Pacers, the San Antonio Spurs, and the Washington Wizards.

The 38-year-old Fois, meanwhile, served as a player development coach for the Phoenix Suns from 2019 to 2021. He also spent time at Arizona, Gonzaga, and Pepperdine in various roles. He's currently an assistant coach of Italy's national team.

Knicks president Leon Rose has placed his full trust in Brown, a two-time Coach of the Year, in steering the Knicks over the hump.

“Mike has coached on the biggest stages in our sport and brings championship pedigree to our organization. His experience leading the bench during the NBA Finals, winning four titles as an assistant coach, and his ability to grow and develop players will all help us as we aim to bring a championship to New York for our fans,” said Rose last month, as quoted by NBA.com.