Despite being a mega fan, New York Knicks supporter Ben Stiller is struggling with the team's Summer League season following their loss to the Boston Celtics.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his concern for his favorite sports team. “I don't know if I can invest in this Knicks Summer League,” he wrote.

The Knicks are coming off a disappointing 13-point loss to their divisional rival Boston Celtics. Their leading scorer was Kevin McCullar Jr., who had 30 points in the contest.

It must not have been all bad for Stiller. 13 minutes before his post, he also gave a shout-out to center Ariel Hakporti, who had nine points and 13 rebounds in the game. “Looking forward to Hukporti minutes this season,” Stiller said.

New York Knicks superfan Ben Stiller

Stiller is one of the most famous celebrity fans of the Knicks. He has previously live-posted on X about the team while at events like the Oscars.

During their latest playoff run, he was a fixture of their home games at Madison Square Garden. He also traveled on the road to support them, most notably going to Indiana to join Tmothée Chalamet at their games against the Pacers.

Stiller is an actor best known for his roles in movies like Zoolander and Tropic Thunder. He has also led the Meet the Parents, Madagascar, and Night at the Museum franchises.

Some of his other notable movies include Happy Gilmore, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, The Royal Tenenbaums, and Greenberg.

Additionally, he is one of the driving forces behind Apple TV+'s Emmy-winning series Severance. Stiller is one of the executive producers of the show, and he has also directed several episodes.

Stiller will soon reprise his role as Hal L. in Happy Gilmore 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 1996 movie Happy Gilmore. He stars in it alongside other returning stars Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, and Christopher McDonald.