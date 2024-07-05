The New York Knicks were already flirting with the idea of getting Mikal Bridges throughout the season. Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart often outlined how they wanted to run the same championship-winning Villanova squad back but in the NBA. However, when the move was finally made and the Brooklyn Nets agreed to it, the two were still fairly surprised. What was the reason behind all of this shock?

It was all because the Knicks and Nets almost never transact with one another. The Knicks point guard even knew that the likelihood of the trade going down was not that high before they pulled the trigger, via the Roommates Show.

“I never thought it would happen because when's the last time the Nets made a trade with the Knicks? When we used to like see each other after games, everyone was like ‘Oh, these guys are recruiting.' I was like, ‘Well, it's never going to happen,'” Jalen Brunson said.

An unlikely trade for Mikal Bridges

The Knicks star does make a point here. 1983 was the only other time that the Nets engaged in a trade with the Knicks. Back then, New Jersey sent Len Elmore to the Knicks for a future draft pick. A little over three decades later, this front office bond was rekindled to bring together the Villanova core. Now, the Knicks have Donte DiVincenzo, Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart. If Kris Jenkins and Ryan Arcidiacono decided to make a comeback in the league, the squad would be more complete.

It was not only Brunson who was surprised by the move. Even Josh Hart was caught off-guard because he also did not think that the Knicks and Nets would reignite their relationship through this trade.

“Right, you don't ever think it's going to happen. But, you're like, ‘You know what? Let me just kind of mess with Kal because that's my guy.' Then, Nets fans just be saying random stuff all the time. Let's just kind of poke some fun at the Nets a little bit,” the Knicks iron man declared.

Eventually, their doubts were proven wrong by the Knicks and Nets. New York sent five first-rounders, Bojan Bogdanovic, and a pick swap in exchange for Bridges. Now, their depth chart looks insane and is a force to be reckoned with come the 2024-25 season.

How talented are the Knicks heading into the 82-game campaign?

They are loaded at the guard and wing spot. Brunson will obviously run point with Deuce McBride and Tyler Kolek backing him up. At the two-spot, they are likely going to start Bridges over DiVincenzo. This is not a knock on the latter but he best contributes to the Knicks whenever he acts as a microwave off the bench. His performances in the latter half of the season and the playoffs all but proves.

Their small forwards need some revamps but it could all still work out. As of the moment, Hart is eating up all the minutes in that spot. Obviously, Jacob Toppin and Pacome Dadiet need to step up such that they don't crash and burn. Julius Randle at the four will also have to deal with the same issue. It is only him and Kevin McCullar in that spot which makes life a bit harder for Tom Thibodeau.

The most affected spot in the Knicks rotation due to the offseason has to be center. With Isaiah Hartenstein gone, Mitchell Robinson needs to manage his health better such that they have depth in that position. Jericho Sims also needs to put up better numbers if they wish to win it all come June of 2025.