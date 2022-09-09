To say that it has been an eventful offseason for the New York Knicks would be a complete understatement. After the high of acquiring Jalen Brunson as soon as the free agency opened, Knicks fans were dragged back down to earth after news of Donovan Mitchell’s blockbuster deal to the Cleveland Cavaliers broke.

For his part, however, Julius Randle is keeping busy behind the scenes. The All-Star forward knows that a lot will be riding on his shoulders this coming season, and he’s definitely been putting in the work (via Randle’s TikTok):

Julius Randle is looking jacked, and it is clear that all the hard work he’s put in is paying off. I mean, look at how lean the 27-year-old is looking right now.

After a somewhat disappointing season last term for Randle, there has been some talk about a potential trade away from the Knicks for him. I’m pretty sure the former Kentucky standout has heard all the whispers, and it seems like he’s on a mission to prove that he’s still a key player for the squad.

Could a revenge season be coming for Julius Randle? The silver lining for him is that he has a tremendous opportunity in his hands following the Knicks’ inability to bring in a new star to New York. The question now, however, is if Randle will be able to step up to the plate and provide the Knicks with the star power that they have been so desperate for.