The state of Florida is always filled with elite talent, and the last school that the Florida football team wants to see those players go to is Georgia. Four-star safety CJ Hester was heavily recruited by the Bulldogs, and they were a finalist when he announced his college decision on Thursday. The Gators won this battle, however, as Hester revealed that he will stay in the Sunshine State to play for head coach Billy Napier. This is a big recruiting win for Florida.

“BREAKING: Four-Star CB CJ Hester has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @rivals,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’1 195 CB from Titusville, FL chose the Gators over Georgia, Syracuse, & Iowa.”

CJ Hester still has one more year of high school, but he is ready to be a Florida Gator immediately.

“I’m ready right now, Go Gators 🐊,” he said.

Hester is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He is the #233 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #2o safety and the #36 player in the state of Florida. Hester currently attends Cocoa High School in Cocoa, FL. Georgia, Syracuse and Iowa recruited him hard, but Hester is staying home.

“Battle-tested defensive back with natural coverage skills and some alignment flexibility that has produced since he was a freshman for a Cocoa program that has won three-straight state titles,” Hester's scouting report says. “Verified at just under 6-foot-1 early on in the recruiting process and should eventually carry 195 pounds or more. Has plenty of experience working in off-man situations from an outside posting and does a favorable job of putting himself in position to make plays in the deeper third with his route recognition.”

Hester shouldn't have trouble finding the field at Florida as he is good enough to play numerous positions.

“Animated as a tackler as he charges towards opponents and tries to unload with force,” his scouting report continues. “Not afraid to lower his shoulder and rock a compromised pass catcher, either. Owns promising track and field metrics, but game tape and in-person evaluations suggest that he’s quicker than he is fast. Projects as a starting-caliber safety at the Power Four level that could also earn snaps on the inside as a nickel defender. Should be a regular on special teams units with his physicality and sound football IQ.”

Billy Napier is building yet another elite Florida football recruiting class. The Gators are creeping their way toward a top-10 class, and it won't be surprising at all if this is one of the best classes in the country when the 2026 cycle wraps up.