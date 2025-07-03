The Dallas Wings have dealt with plenty of adversity throughout the 2025 WNBA season. Multiple Dallas players are banged up with injuries and the team only has five wins on the season. Thankfully, rookie superstar Paige Bueckers has been exactly as advertised.

The rookie received a huge honor on Thursday. Bueckers was named the WNBA's Rookie of the Month in June, per our own Joey Mistretta.

Bueckers has played well as a rookie, but she took her game to another level in the month of June. She averaged 21.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.7 steals per game throughout the month. Bueckers also had a 47.5% field goal percentage during the month of June.

Bueckers has played well in every game so far this season. She fit right in with the Wings as the new architect of the offense. Bueckers has also showed off her prolific scoring ability, joining Caitlin Clark as the only rookies in WNBA history to score 35+ points with five or more three-pointers in one game.

The future for the Wings is bright now that Bueckers is on the squad.

Wings star Paige Bueckers makes honest admission about knee injury

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) drives to the basket past Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center.
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Paige Bueckers missed the second game in a back-to-back recently due to a knee issue.

While head coach Chris Koclanes shut down concerns about the injury being serious, Wings fans still wanted answers.

Bueckers explained her knee issue to reporters on Wednesday.

“It’s difficult but at the same time I want to play 40 minutes, I want to play every single game,” Bueckers told reporters. “But also being smart and understanding the fact that there's a long season and I want to have a long career ahead… I’ve been dealing with patellar tendinitis since I was in high school… In a sense, you’re managing it at all times. There’s no day where it probably doesn’t hurt. But to be on the second night of a back-to-back where I just played 38 minutes, it usually never feels great the day after the game.”

This is big news that Bueckers has dealt with knee pain since her high school days. It clearly hasn't slowed her career down yet, but it does require some special rehab.

“But we usually either have a off day or a light practice day to where I can recover… Assuming I would either have to play a lot of minutes or be managed, we thought it was the smart thing to do to rest and recover,” Bueckers concluded.

Next up for the Wings is a Thursday night game at home against the Mercury.

