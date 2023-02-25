The New York Knicks started out the season a little uneven, but they have since picked up their play. Much of their current success has to do with the star duo of Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson. Randle was just recently named to his second NBA All-Star appearance while Brunson had a case for an All-Star selection himself. The duo went to work on Friday in the Knicks first game back since the All-Star Break. In a win against the Washington Wizards, Randle finished with 46 points. Brunson only added 13 points but with Randle’s scoring output, the duo became the first pair of Knicks teammates to each have three 40 point games in the same season as per ESPN’s Stats&Info page.

Julius Randle’s 46 points tied a career-high that he set last season against the Sacramento Kings. Randle’s first 40 point game of this season came on Dec. 29 with 41 against the San Antonio Spurs. His second 40 point game came on Jan. 15 with 42 against the Detroit Pistons. Coming into Friday’s Knicks game, Randle had been averaging a career-high 24.8 points per game, 10.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists with shooting splits of 46 percent from the field, 33.8 percent from the three-point line and 75.5 percent from the free-throw line.

Jalen Brunson is in his first season with the Knicks after signing as a free agent in the offseason. His first 40 point game came on Jan. 9 with 44 against the Milwaukee Bucks. His second 40 point game was 41 on Feb. 4 against the Los Angeles Clippers. His third 40 point game was on Feb. 13 with 40 against the Brooklyn Nets. Coming into the Knicks Friday game, Brunson had been averaging a career-high 23.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists with shooting splits of 48.5 percent from the field, 41.1 percent from three-point range and 83.8 percent from the free-throw line.