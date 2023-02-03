After missing out on the All-Star team last season, New York Knicks forward Julius Randle is back up there again with the best of them. This is after the 28-year-old was named as a reserve for the East’s All-Star team on Thursday — an achievement that was brought about by a renewed mindset from Randle entering this season.

Speaking to the press on Thursday, Randle revealed how a heart-to-heart conversation with Knicks associate head coach Jonnie Bryant set the tone for him for 2022-23. Julius received a blunt reality check from his coach, and apparently, it was exactly the type of conversation he had to have at that point in his career:

“One of the biggest things was he was talking about the year before,” Randle said. “He said something like, along the lines of, ‘If you were your teammate and saw you acting the way that you did sometimes, the body language, showing frustration. Whatever it was, would you want to be your teammate?’ I was like, ‘No.’

“So I kinda had to look at myself in the mirror and take accountability and get better and learn from it.”

Julius Randle referenced conversation w/NYK associate HC Johnnie Bryant after ‘21-‘22 season that helped change his mindset entering this year. He said Bryant came to Dallas for 'honest’ conversation about, among other things, adjusting his approach: pic.twitter.com/hUYfCrj5cx — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 3, 2023

Needless to say, it was a real wake-up call for Julius Randle. He responded to the challenge in the best way possible and as of right now, it’s safe to say that he’s passed the test with flying colors.

Randle’s numbers are actually up from his All-Star year in 2020-21. At the moment, he’s putting up a career-best 24.7 points on 45.8 percent shooting, 10.9 rebounds (also a career-high), and 4.1 assists, while also knocking down 2.7 triples per contest.

The Knicks are also seventh in the East at the moment and they’re within striking distance of a guaranteed playoff spot in the conference. If Randle keeps it up, it wouldn’t be surprising if New York ends up being a threat in the postseason.