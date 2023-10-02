Mark Jackson might be making his triumphant return to the New York Knicks, but it's not the one fans may have anticipated in the past. The former point guard, head coach and ESPN broadcaster is working on a deal to call games for MSG Network, according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand.

With Knicks legend Walt “Clyde” Frazier cutting back on his travel schedule, Jackson would rejoin his longtime partner Mike Breen to fill in on occasion. He is a practical fit given his experience in the industry, and perhaps most importantly, his connection with the New York fandom.

Jackson played two separate stints for the franchise, amounting to six-and-a-half seasons. The No. 18 overall pick of the 1987 NBA Draft helped spark a Knicks' revival in the late 80s and early 90s. He earned Rookie of the Year honors and an All-Star selection in 1989. Over the years, there have been a number of times when fans clamored for Jackson to be the team's new head coach.

But the timing for such a reunion just never lined up. The Brooklyn, New York native served only as the Golden State Warriors coach, in addition to his long tenure with ESPN. Jackson was dismissed in early August as part of the company's mass layoffs, along with his partner and fellow Knicks fan favorite, Jeff Van Gundy. MSG appears to be interested in possibly getting the band back together.

Mark Jackson's more straightforward style of broadcasting is a stark contrast from Frazier's trademark flamboyance. While he might not coin a unique phrase to the same frequency as Clyde, the former NBA assists leader's signature “Mama there goes that man” is sure to rile up those listening from their couch.

Stay tuned in to see if the former St. John's star officially returns home.