NBA analyst Mark Jackson has broken his silence following his shocking dismissal from ESPN.

Jackson posted a message on social media thanking his NBA ESPN co-workers Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Lisa Salters, Tim Corrigan, and the rest of the staff members. Jackson also sent his well-wishes to his successors on the NBA ESPN set.

Mark Jackson posts a message after being stunningly let go by ESPN this morning: "It's been an honor to sit beside two LEGENDS in the business who are like brothers to me, Mike Breen and Jeff Van Gundy… Lisa Salters is a GOAT and like a sister to me and I'm proud of the work… pic.twitter.com/f6FwkU0Oee — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 1, 2023

The Mark Jackson era on ESPN has officially ended

ESPN released Jackson in a shocking turn of events on Monday. Jackson became a fixture on ESPN NBA coverage for almost 15 years. Unfortunately, that memorable run has officially ended. The network tapped former Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers and long-time ESPN basketball commentator Doris Burke to replace Jackson and Van Gundy.

ESPN initially thought about pairing up Jackson with Mark Jones on its “B” team for NBA coverages. However, the exemplary performances of JJ Redick and Richard Jefferson as NBA game analysts made network executives go in a different direction, per the New York Post's Andrew Marchand.

The move relegated Mark Jackson to a potential third-team role on ESPN's NBA coverage team. To compound his woes, the network felt he was more effective when working with Van Gundy.

With that in mind, it seemed Jackson's days were numbered after the network dismissed Van Gundy on June 30. The former NBA point guard first worked with Breen and Van Gundy from 2006 to 2011.

Jackson rejoined ESPN after his three-year run as Golden State Warriors head coach ended in 2014. The trio of Breen, Van Gundy, and Jackson worked on ESPN NBA commentary for the next nine years. Regrettably, that memorable broadcast team has run its course.

Where will Mark Jackson end up next? Stay tuned.