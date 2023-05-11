The New York Knicks managed to keep their season alive with a crucial Game 5 win on Wednesday night. Though the Miami Heat were able to jump out to an early lead in the contest, the Knickerbockers were able to pull ahead coming into halftime with a 50-47 lead.

They never relinquished it.

While the Heat were looking to pull off a hard-fought upset victory late in the contest, with about 21 seconds left in regulation and the score reading 109-103, they attempted to chip away at New York’s lead by purposefully fouling sub-par free throw shooter Mitchell Robinson a la “Hack-a-Shaq.”

Fortunately for the Knicks, and subsequently unfortunately for Miami, he went 50% from the charity stripe and, on the lone miss, All-Star power forward Julius Randle came in to steal away the rock and put it in to extend the team’s lead to 112-103.

Following the outing, whilst heading back to the locker room, Robinson was seemingly gleefully shouting a response to the Heat’s decision to send him to the free throw line during crunch time, as he issued a two-word statement: “Foul that!”

After a disappointing string of showings in Games 2 through 4 Mitchell Robinson found himself bouncing back in a sizable way during Wednesday’s outing.

Logging 26 minutes on the night, the fifth-year pivot finished off with a solid stat line of 8 points, 11 rebounds (5 of which were offensive), 2 assists, and 2 steals all while claiming the second-best plus-minus rating on the night at +12.

Now, the Knicks will look to try and steal Game 6 on Friday down in South Beach to keep their hopes alive of winning this semifinal series in seven games.