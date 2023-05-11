A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The New York Knicks had their backs against the wall on Wednesday night. Entering Game 5 of their NBA Playoffs second-round matchup against the Miami Heat, the Knicks were one loss away from seeing their season come to a bitter end. Jalen Brunson knew what was at stake, and as expected, the New York star responded in epic fashion.

Brunson played all 48 minutes in this one, going off for a game-high 38 points on 12-of-22 shooting, to go along with nine rebounds, seven assists, and just one turnover. He also went 4-of-10 from distance and 10-of-12 from the charity stripe to cap off an unforgettable performance from the 6-foot-1 combo guard.

Unsurprisingly, Brunson’s season-saving heroics had NBA Twitter absolutely buzzing:

Jalen Brunson after this game pic.twitter.com/RIuCA9SmNP — PickensBurgh🫡 (@PickensBurgh) May 11, 2023

Greatest Knick of all time — Bucketsquad (@BucketSQD) May 11, 2023

It wasn’t just Brunson who stepped it up for the Knicks in Game 5. Quentin Grimes also played every single minute in this one, and while he didn’t exactly stuff the stat sheet like Brunson, it was Grimes who came up with a clutch stop on Heat star Jimmy Butler in crunch time:

Quentin Grimes comes up hobbling and still shuts down Jimmy Butler to come up with the CLUTCH steal 🔒 pic.twitter.com/nSNpBQDfrF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 11, 2023

In case you missed it, Grimes was actually left hobbling after sustaining some sort of injury just seconds before his clutch stop on Butler. The Knicks guard did not let the pain prevent him from coming up with the most important defensive stance of the game.

Knicks Twitter also had nothing but praise for Grimes’ unreal effort:

QUENTIN GRIMES NOTHING BUT HEART pic.twitter.com/WEp4BEadJz — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) May 11, 2023

Quentin Grimes with one of the most unbelievable efforts you’ll ever see. pic.twitter.com/dQBinsGBnj — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) May 11, 2023

I’ve never seen a guy get hurt, get up and then rip the ball handler like Grimes just did. He’s on my favorite player list for a reason pic.twitter.com/wzhoN0EbqY — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) May 11, 2023

Quentin Grimes is a DAWG pic.twitter.com/jjIR5Ia8hx — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) May 11, 2023

Shoutout to Quentin Grimes. This has to be one of the most inspiring basketball plays I’ve ever seen. SO LUCKY TO HAVE THIS GUY ON OUR TEAM 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/YliA0v2frv — Cynical (@CynicalNYK) May 11, 2023

Thanks to Brunson and Grimes’ heroics, the Knicks now live to fight another day. Game 6 shifts back to Miami with the Heat up 3-2. It’s still an uphill battle ahead for New York, but at this point, it is clear that the Knicks are not giving up without a fight.