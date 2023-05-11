A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

If they do go down, you can be sure that the New York Knicks are going to go down swinging. Wednesday night’s hard-fought victory in Game 5 of their NBA Playoffs second-round matchup against the Miami Heat is a clear testament to this fact. With the Knicks on the brink of elimination, they battled hard to escape with a season-saving 112-103 victory in Madison Square Garden. It was an impressive team effort from the Knicks, which now has their fans believing.

For their part, Knicks supporters clearly don’t see their team going down in the fight. They may be on the ropes, but the fans are adamant that this series is going to go the distance. After Wednesday’s win, the streets of New York were buzzing as supporters started their Game 7 chants:

"Knicks in 7!" New York fans leave the Garden feeling confident after a Game 5 win vs. the Heat 🗣️ (via @meanbarb)pic.twitter.com/BftKJlToJS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 11, 2023

Knicks-in-7 chants cascading around the Garden and down Seventh Ave pic.twitter.com/893DsNrHtJ — Brett Hanfling (@Brett_Hanfling) May 11, 2023

Every New York fan: "Knicks in 7!!!" pic.twitter.com/aQ1kbhLO3L — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 11, 2023

One thing you cannot discredit Knicks fans for is their passion. Their team also needed them to step up in Game 5 at home, and the supporters responded in style, cheering their team on from tip-off all the way to the final buzzer. They carried over their celebrations to the streets too, as they exhibited just how much faith they have in the Knicks.

The fans can only do so much, though. It’s now up to the Knicks to carry their momentum over to Game 6 with the series shifting back to Miami. It’s no easy ask for New York to win two more wins against Jimmy Butler and Co., but at this point, they have no other choice.