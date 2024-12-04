The NBA's investigation into the New York Knicks' promotion of assistant coach Rick Brunson has ended, per SNY's Ian Begley. Begley reported the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, Wednesday morning.

“Heard NBA inquiry/investigation into NYK promotion of assistant coach Rick Brunson has closed,” Begley wrote. “NYK previously denounced NBA’s questioning as ‘harassment.’ NBA continued inquiry after initial questions in Nov.; have since closed query.”

The Knicks initially released a preemptive statement regarding the league's investigation. And star guard Jalen Brunson was steadfast in his defense of his father when asked about the situation.

The team described the inquiry into the reasoning behind the elder Brunson's promotion as harassment. The league seemed to want to confirm that Rick Brunson's raise in role and pay was unrelated to his son's new contract extension. The younger Brunson made headlines last offseason by signing a four-year, $156 million extension instead of waiting a year for a potential “supermax” contract from New York.

The Knicks are primed for a run with Rick Brunson inquiry behind them

Pundits and fans can direct full attention to the Knicks' on-court performance with the investigation finally in the past. And their play has been newsworthy for positive reasons.

The Knicks have won three straight games and eight of their last 10, including Tuesday night's 121-106 win over the Orlando Magic. The team's next seven games are against opposing squads with records of .500 or worse. And even then, the next contest in which New York will play a team with a record above .500 comes on Christmas against the San Antonio Spurs, who are just one game above that mark.

The Knicks went 14-2 in January 2024 and turned heads around the NBA world with their two-way excellence. It's certainly not a stretch to say that this upcoming stretch of games for New York could propel a win-streak. And with forward/center Precious Achiuwa expected to return to the court in about a week, it seems like plenty of momentum is about to swing the Knicks' way.