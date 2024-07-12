The New York Knicks are entering one of the most exciting times in franchise history. The Knicks finished with their best record in seven years in 2024 and had a promising playoff run. The team has added several stout contributors, headlined by star point guard Jalen Brunson. Brunson signed a contract extension during the free agency period, and the details of his offer have fellow teammate Josh Hart arguing for a New York “statue” to be built in Brunson's honor.

Jalen Brunson and the Knicks agreed to a four-your, $156.5 million contract extension on Friday. Brunson's deal is $113 million less than he would be eligible to receive in one year. As a result, the Knicks have more financial flexibility, which is huge considering the payroll of the rest of their roster.

Josh Hart appreciates Brunson taking a cut for the betterment of the team. Hart made a major proposition to reward Brunson for his move:

“Build him a statue,” Hart wrote on X alongside a tear-faced emoji.

Building Jalen Brunson a New York statue might defeat the purpose of the star guard taking a pay cut, considering how expensive the project could be. Nevertheless, Brunson's teammates and Knicks fans appreciate his willingness to put the team first.

Brunson had an incredible year in his second season with New York. The 27-year-old averaged a career-high 28.7 points per game, a mark that ranked fourth in the NBA. In addition, he totaled 6.7 assists per contest and shot 40.1 percent on his three-pointers.

Brunson, Josh Hart, and the rest of their team are excited for the future after an impressive 2023-24 run.

Knicks bracing for big jump amid exiting offseason moves

New York finished the 2023-24 season with a 50-32 and earned the second seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. They advanced to the second round but lost to the Indiana Pacers in seven games. The Knicks already had a strong team, but they made a major offseason move that should take them to the next level.

In late June, New York traded four first-round picks and Bojan Bogdanovic for Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges. Bridges is one of the best two-way wings in the league. Through 82 games during the 2023-24 season, Bridges averaged a career-high 19.6 points and shot 37.2 percent on three-pointers. Furthermore, he is just two years removed from being a Defensive Player of the Year Candidate and still has room to grow.

One of the best things Bridges provides the Knicks is durability. The 6-foot-6 forward possesses the longest active streak of games played in the NBA. He has not missed a single contest since he was drafted in 2018.

Above all else, Bridges holds a special chemistry with Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo. The four friends won a college basketball championship together with Villanova in 2016. New York is hoping the reunited teammates replicate their title feat on the professional stage.

It will be interesting to see how the Knicks fare amid exciting times. New York may not build a statue for Jalen Brunson's admirable contract move, but Knicks fans will provide devout support to him and his teammates.