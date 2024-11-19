On Monday night, the New York Knicks organization released a statement regarding the NBA's apparent investigation on the timing of Rick Brunson's promotion. The Knicks took umbrage to the idea that there was something more sinister going on behind the scenes that led to this career advancement, perhaps alluding to some collusion especially considering that Jalen Brunson, arguably the Knicks' best player, agreed to a contract extension that may have been below his market value.

“In response to the rumored NBA investigation into Rick Brunson’s promotion, Brunson took Johnnie Bryant’s place and assumed the same salary as Bryant. It’s offensive that anyone would claim Rick didn’t deserve the promotion, Rick has done a tremendous job and will continue to do so. We see this as more harassment of the Knicks due to our opposition to certain NBA matters,” the Knicks' statement reads, per Ian Begley of SNY.

The NBA is rumored to be looking into some sort of “cap circumvention” that could have been involved in the Knicks' promotion of Brunson within head coach Tom Thibodeau's staff. From the outside looking in, there is reason for the league to be watching this space closely.

After all, the Knicks hired Rick Brunson as an assistant coach the same year they signed Jalen Brunson to a four-year, $104 million deal following a breakout postseason performance for the Dallas Mavericks. Perhaps this could be construed as greasing the wheels and making Brunson's decision to join the team that much easier.

And then this past July, Brunson agreed to a huge contract extension worth $156.5 million over the course of four years — leaving around $113 million on the table as a result. Around the same time, it was announced that former Knicks assistant Bryant was going to join Kenny Atkinson's staff on the Cleveland Cavaliers — with Brunson assuming Bryant's position in the aftermath.

Considering how dire the Knicks' cap situation is at the moment that they're doing their best to stay below the second tax apron, being hard-capped by the Karl-Anthony Towns trade, the league is perhaps keeping a close eye on their cap dealings. But clearly, the Knicks organization isn't too pleased with this development — and understandably so.

Knicks draw battle lines against the NBA

It may be understandable for the NBA to ask some questions regarding the Knicks' dealings involving the Brunson family. But the Knicks' aggrieved reaction is valid as well. After all, it calls into question the credibility of Rick Brunson, as the investigation implies that the organization was simply keeping him around to accommodate Jalen Brunson.

However, Rick has a long history of working under head coach Tom Thibodeau, so it's not as if the Knicks gave him his big coaching break just as his son became the team's best player. Rick worked with Thibodeau when they were still with the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves, while the elder Brunson also has coaching experience with the Charlotte Hornets and Denver Nuggets — making him very much qualified to assume Johnnie Bryant's role following his departure.