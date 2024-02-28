The NBA has denied the New York Knicks' game protest of their 105-103 loss to the Houston Rockets on February 12, the league announced.
In what turned out to be a very controversial ending, one that the referees even admitted their own mistakes in, the Rockets were granted two free throws after it was deemed that Jalen Brunson fouled Aaron Holiday on a three-point attempt as time expired. The Rockets went on to make two free throws with 0.1 seconds remaining on the clock, resulting in a shocking victory for Houston.
The Knicks immediately decided to file a protest against this loss to the Rockets due the events that had transpired at the conclusion of the game.
Per league release, the NBA ruled that under the standard for game protests, New York was required to demonstrate that there was a misapplication of the official playing rules, as opposed to an error in judgment by game officials. As a result, the league upheld the outcome of this game.
