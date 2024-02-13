The Knicks lost in the most controversial way...

New York Knicks fans didn't hold back their anger after a controversial Jalen Brunson foul doomed the team against the Houston Rockets on Monday night.

With just six seconds to go and the game tied at 103-all, the Rockets had one final shot to take the win. Jalen Green drove to the basket for the score, but with a tight defense on him, he kicked it out to Aaron Holiday who was waiting from deep behind the 3-point line.

With not much time left, Holiday quickly pulled the trigger with a desperation shot. It missed, but with Brunson attempting to block the shot and seemingly hitting Holiday, the referees whistled for a foul. It gave the Rockets the chance to win, and they didn't waste their chance as Holiday made two of his three free-throw attempts.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED? Jalen Brunson was called for a foul on Aaron Holiday’s prayer for the win 😱pic.twitter.com/h2567TaaLg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 13, 2024

Sure enough, however, the whistle was quite controversial. It's arguable that there was a foul that happened, and given how crucial the moment was, there were naturally plenty of criticisms towards the decision.

Knicks fans, in particular, didn't hide their frustration and disappointment over what happened. For many, it was a great game by the injury-riddled New York squad ruined by questionable officiating.

“Refs need to be investigated for match fixing,” a Knicks fan commented.

Another angry supported pleaded, “Media never has an issue keeping New York in their mouth when it comes to sports so please all you media personalities, podcasts, sports shows, destroy the referees for what they just did to the Knicks.”

An angry Knicks faithful added, “You’re a f**king joke NBA . Let officiating literally hand a team a win ON THAT!?”

Here are more reactions to the call:

Might be the worst call of all time. https://t.co/rcrbjGuwOY — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 13, 2024

Can’t make that call. Period. Really embarrassing night for this officiating crew. https://t.co/1koTwRLpXR — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) February 13, 2024

Refs: we should just them play tonight EXCEPT FOR THE LAST PLAY OF THE GAME pic.twitter.com/rhYdaMqwoo — EverythingKnicks (@EverythinKnicks) February 13, 2024

how do you call this with the game on the line

pic.twitter.com/r3IHwJbIqb — Teg🚨 (@IQfor3) February 13, 2024

It remains to be seen how the NBA L2M Report will explain the call. But there's no doubt it will be a hot topic moving forward. Indeed, it's a bad way to lose for the Knicks.