Knicks fans will not like this.

A 16-point comeback looked like the likely and favorable outcome for the New York Knicks. They clawed their way back up to striking distance and got the lead against the Houston Rockets. However, one costly foul in the dying milliseconds was called. It was Jalen Brunson who apparently made contact with Aaron Holiday. The Knicks would lose the game because of it. Apparently, however, it was an error made by the referee.

“In live action, it was felt that the lower body contact was illegal contact. After seeing it during the postgame review, the offensive player was able to return to a normal playing position on the floor. The contact that occurred after the release of the ball therefore is incidental and marginal to the shot attempt and should not have been called,” NBA referee Ed Malloy declared.

The Knicks had all the momentum in the final seconds. Precious Achiuwa swatted away a game-winning layup attempt from Rockets' Jalen Green. Then, Aaron Holiday heaved a shot from way out which led to the mistaken foul called on Jalen Brunson. The Knicks would then lose with a 103 to 105 scoreline.

Tom Thibodeau is IRATE after the Knicks weren’t granted timeout after attempting to grab a rebound with .3 left 😳 pic.twitter.com/OerxMRWVyz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 13, 2024

The Knicks were expecting the game to go into overtime. However, that foul ended their hopes of coming back to rally their squad. Had the officials made the right call, it could have been a different and less disappointing story.

Unfortunately, the Knicks have now suffered their 21st loss of the season. They are still fourth in the Eastern Conference standings despite this, but it is just disappointing that a late-game foul was not assessed with care.