Knicks being investigated for possible tampering in Jalen Brunson signing

The New York Knicks are being investigated for tampering in their signing of Jalen Brunson. The Knicks were rumored to potentially have tampered earlier in the offseason. However, no verdict or punishment came to fruition.

The Dallas Mavericks were reportedly upset about the situation. A Knicks executive came to a Mavs’ playoff game which originally frustrated Dallas. Reports of a signing later emerged before the free agency period began which began the tampering conversation.

Another thing to consider is that Jalen Brunson’s father works for the Knicks.

The timing of this announcement is odd. An investigation was supposed to begin a month ago. However, the NBA is only now investigating the matter. Nonetheless, the Knicks are expected to face some form of punishment for their alleged tampering. It is unclear what kind of punishment they will face. But the punishment will be a product of what the league finds during the investigation.

The Knicks were not the only team to have their free agent signings revealed early. It is very possible that a number of teams were involved in some form of tampering. In fact, teams likely tamper under the table on a number of occasions. But the Knicks became an obvious tampering candidate when the Mavericks expressed frustration about the situation.

New York is hopeful Jalen Brunson can lead the team to the playoffs. Otherwise, they will have to deal with a potential tampering punishment as well as a poor season. The Knicks had playoff aspirations last year but fell short of the goal. But Brunson could be the missing piece to the puzzle.