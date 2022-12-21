By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The New York Knicks are flying high at the moment and just beat the defending champion Golden State Warriors by 38 points Tuesday. But as the Knicks look to extend their winning streak to nine on Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors, they will be without a key starter. Shooting guard Quentin Grimes is dealing with an ankle sprain and is doubtful to suit up here, as reported by SNY’s Ian Begley.

The former Houston Cougar suffered the injury in the final minutes of the first half and ultimately went to the locker room. However, Grimes returned for the second half and finished the contest with 19 points and four assists in 31 minutes of action for the Knicks. Grimes said he was feeling quite a bit of pain but wanted to return and keep playing. Via Empire Sports Media:

“It was a lot of pain at first but then it kind of [subsided]. I want to stay in the game, so I got to fight through it.”

The second-year player has seen a big bump in playing time in 2022-23. Last season, he only averaged 17.1 minutes per night. Now, he’s at 25 minutes per game and the backcourt mate beside Jalen Brunson. In 21 appearances, he’s averaging 8.6 PPG, 3.3 RPG, and 1.9 APG on 38% shooting from downtown.

While Derrick Rose has fallen out of the Knicks rotation, there is a chance he could get some time on the floor if Grimes is out for a bit. The same can be said for Evan Fournier and Cam Reddish, who have both found themselves on the outside looking in so far. It’ll be interesting to see who Tom Thibodeau turns to for the time being. It could just be Immanuel Quickley, with one of the three previously mentioned coming off the bench. Or Thibs may just stick with Quickley and Miles McBride.