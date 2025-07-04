The Texas Rangers (43-44) are starting to cure their season-long offensive woes, scoring six or more runs in six of their last eight games. Although, most of that production has come against the last-place Baltimore Orioles, who are enduring their own baffling struggles this season.

Ergo, president of baseball operations Chris Young will consider all options when assessing the state of the lineup. He just scooped up a veteran slugger who could potentially get some reps in Arlington down the line.

Texas and Rowdy Tellez have agreed to a minor-league contract, according to The Athletic's Will Sammon. The 30-year-old first baseman most recently played for the Seattle Mariners before they designated him for assignment in June.

Tellez owns a .208 batting average with 11 home runs and a .434 slugging percentage in 62 games this season. He does not have much variety in his skill set and has been unable to make a strong impact in the batter's box since belting 35 bombs for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2022.

The Rangers are in need of well-rounded hitters. A largely one-dimensional contributor who posted a 26.5 strikeout percentage with the Mariners does not seem like an ideal fit in Texas.

Nevertheless, the former 30th-round draft pick will get the chance to impress Young and the front office, and if all goes well, he could find himself back in The Show before summer's end.

Management has tried to light a fire under Texas' offense throughout the campaign and even hired former Mariners star Bret Boone to replace Donnie Ecker as hitting coach. The lineup has gained new life over the last week or so, but the club is still not where it wants to be in the standings.

Oh how things have changed in just two years' time.

Can the Rangers turn back the clock?

There were five All-Stars who graced the batting order of the 2023 World Series-winning Rangers. They are all performing far below their peak right now.

Marcus Semien has a .680 OPS. Adolis Garcia's is even worse with a sub-.300 on-base percentage. Before recording back-to-back multihit games against the Orioles, Jonah Heim hit below the Mendoza Line across May and June. The Rangers just optioned Josh Jung to Triple-A Round Rock.

Two-time World Series MVP Corey Seager has a respectable 129 OPS+ (100 is league average), but he is only batting .249 through 55 games. Fortunately, he is red-hot at the moment.

Future Hall of Fame manager Bruce Bochy needs more from his squad as a whole. Although Rowdy Tellez does not fall in that category, the four-time champ will welcome in anyone if they can make a difference.

The new acquisition and left-handed hitter will try to get comfortable in the minors, while Texas looks to stay on the attack in its Fourth of July showdown with the San Diego Padres (46-40). First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET in Petco Park. The Rangers are currently two games behind the Mariners for the third and final American League Wild Card slot.