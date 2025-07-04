Losing seven games in a row is tough for any MLB team. However, the timing of this string of losses couldn't have come at a worse time for the Cleveland Guardians. The team has fallen even further behind the AL Central leading Detroit Tigers. Currently, they are tied with the Minnesota Twins at 12.5 games back. After the success of manager Stephen Vogt's first season in 2024, this season has been much more trying.

Currently four games out of the final AL Wild Card spot, there is certainly a chance that Cleveland can get hot and make a run. They've done it plenty of times in the past, including last season. So, would general manager Mike Chernoff and the rest of the Guardians' brass decided to supplement the roster, like they did in 2024?

Or would the better choice be to sell off some pieces and instead focus on 2026 and beyond? Despite the team's current standing, there are plenty of players would interest suitors. Cleveland's bullpen, for instance, features multiple arms that would intrigue contenders, like Cade Smith and Emmanuel Clase. The outfield could be another area in which they make a subtraction, as the minors have players waiting to come up. Yet, the most painful move could involve beloved first baseman Carlos Santana. Would that help Cleveland improve long-term? Let's take a look at who could use Santana and how that can help Chernoff, Vogt and the Guardians leadership?

Trading Carlos Santana would be tough blow for Guardians once again

Santana spent 10 of his first 11 major league seasons in Cleveland, with 2018 being the lone year he spent elsewhere (with the Philadelphia Phillies). After the 2020 season, he left for a division rival in the Kansas City Royals. Over the next four seasons, he played for the Royals and four other teams. This offseason he decided to come back to Progressive Field to likely wind down his career. That is a decision that has so far benefitted both parties quite nicely.

However, if Chernoff and Vogt decide to make the decision to tear it down, then moving Santana wouldn't be surprising. They already have a replacement in Kyle Manzardo, the current designated hitter. At the moment, Manzardo is the likely long-term solution, although the team has a couple other solid options in the minors. So, trading Santana could be something that brings them back a long-term piece or two to help.

They could go out and acquire a veteran starting pitcher to help in the rotation, or perhaps a young arm in the minors that is on the cusp. There are plenty of arms out there who fit those descriptions, and more. Dealing Santana could help them either reload in the playoff hunt or build for the future. In fact, all three names on this list, including a recent trade acquisition, could fit these criteria as well.

Lane Thomas could no longer have future role with Guardians

Coming over from the Washington Nationals in a trade at last year's MLB trade deadline, Thomas helped spur the Guardians during their AL Championship Series (ALCS) run last year. It was a shrewd pickup from Chernoff and his staff, and helped solve their outfield woes to an extent. However, this year has been more of a struggle for the center fielder.

Thomas has dealt with injuries and is hitting just .163 on the season over 123 at-bats. His regression has been one of many across the team, as the offense isn't nearly as productive as they were in 2024. Losing former first baseman Josh Naylor certainly stung, and so did second baseman Andres Gimenez. Now, with Johnathan Rodriguez making his debut in the majors this year, the Guardians could already have their replacement. Now the question is what should they target in a deal for Thomas?

Dealing Emmanuel Clase would send shockwaves through Guardians, MLB

At the moment, Cleveland's bullpen is still likely the strongest unit on the team. Led by Clase, Smith and setup man Hunter Gaddis, the Guardians have numerous options who can close out a game. Of course, Clase is still considered to be the best closer in baseball, so naturally most of those save opportunities end up in his hands. Yet Smith and Gaddis have shown the ability in their limited opportunities to also slam the door from time to time.

As crazy as it sounds, moving Clase wouldn't be the worst idea. Especially if Cleveland continues to slide down the standings and shifts their focus to a possible rebuild. There are certainly arguments for keeping Clase as well, especially if they are chasing yet another shot at postseason glory. If the Guardians can turn it around and make it back to October, then perhaps a trade of Clase would be the move that galvanizes a roster that could sorely use a jump start as the trade deadline approaches.