By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The nightmare is over for the New York Knicks. With stellar performances from guards Jalen Brunson and Immanuel Quickley, the Knicks have finally snapped their eight-game losing streak when the Golden State Warriors are in Gotham, dating back to 2014 (via Knicks Videos).

The Knicks got 21 points from Brunson, while Quickley played like a dynamo, coming off the bench and scoring 22 points, including a 5-for-6 line from behind the arc in New York’s blowout 132-94 win at Madison Square Garden Tuesday night. New York shot 51.7 percent from the floor while holding a Curry-less Golden State side to 47.3 percent shooting.

The Warriors played without Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins, but that shouldn’t take away much from the incredible performance by New York, which improves to 18-13. Golden State, meanwhile, slipped deeper below .500 with a 15-17 record.

The red-hot Knicks have also managed to extend their blistering win streak to eight games.

Prior to beating the Warriors Tuesday, the last time New York won at home against Golden State was in February 2013. In that game, the Knicks weathered a 54-point outburst from Curry in a 109-105 victory. Carmelo Anthony and JR Smith teamed up to neutralize the impact of Curry’s explosion, scoring 35 and 26 points, respectively. Tyson Chandler also had a monster double-double in that contest, coming away with an insane stat line that featured 16 points and 28 rebounds, including 10 on the offensive glass.

The New York Knicks will look to strike again while they are still hot when they host Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors this coming Wednesday.