Published November 14, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

Cam Reddish is starting to show his worth for the New York Knicks. He has made his way to the starting lineup and has been a solid contributor. Not only is he playing to help the team win but he is trying to stake a claim for himself in the future.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Reddish and the Knicks didn’t have any serious talks about a contract extension. Reddish will be a restricted free agent this summer.

“There weren’t any serious extension talks for Cam Reddish and the Knicks,” Scotto reports. “Reddish has always had upside, and his talent intrigues executives, but he hasn’t been able to be a consistent player to this point.”

After finding his way to New York last season after being traded by the Atlanta Hawks, Reddish played sparingly before getting injured. This season he has played much more, as Tom Thibodeau has given him the starting job after Evan Fournier struggled. Fans of the Knicks are eager for Reddish to remain in the rotation thanks to his strong defense and occasional scoring outbursts.

In 13 games this season, Reddish is averaging 8.3 points per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from deep. The Knicks are just 6-7 but are benefiting from his defense, as Thibodeau trusts him to be the guy guarding the opposing team’s best wing. If he keeps this up, he should be able to play his way into another contract.